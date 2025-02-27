Clean Industrial Deal: Zero Waste Europe calls for stronger circularity measures

The Clean Industrial Deal (CID), published by the European Commission yesterday, falls short of fully leveraging the potential of the circular economy for the much-needed economic transition, says environmental network Zero Waste Europe.

One of the ambitions of the CID is to make the EU a world leader in the circular economy by 2030. The CID states the Commission will adopt a Circular Economy Act (CEA) in 2026. This Act is supposed to facilitate the transition from waste management, boost demand for secondary raw materials, and protect valuable materials.

Aline Maigret, Head of Policy at Zero Waste Europe, states: “The Clean Industrial Deal sets a high-level framework that does not go far enough in unlocking the potential of the circular economy. Circularity measures, and the Deal in particular, should serve as a guiding compass for transforming how we consume and produce, empowering communities, and building resilient economies through job creation in circular sectors. The impact of the CID will hinge on the details that emerge next. In addition, with significant public funding foreseen, transparency and inclusivity will be key. In that regard, “the Clean Industrial Dialogue on circularity is a welcome step,” Maigret adds, “provided civil society has a seat at the table and such a dialogue is expanded to all CID topics.”

The CID rightly recognises the need to reduce Europe’s dependence on unreliable supply chains by boosting material recovery and reuse. However, the environmental network notes that without a framework for how materials will be used strategically and addressing the EU’s unsustainable material footprint, the CID misses the mark.

Theresa Mörsen, Waste and Resources Policy Officer at Zero Waste Europe, states: “The CID’s goal to increase the circular material use rate (CMUR) to 24% by 2030 is an important target, yet without strong economic incentives to drive the use of secondary raw materials over virgin ones, it remains unclear how this target can be achieved.”

One financial incentive in the EU toolbox is Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), which the Commission proposes to revise and harmonise. One of the network’s concerns is that this harmonisation might lower standards and weaken environmental protection. While the CEA’s approach to EPR is a step in the right direction, as digitalisation and simplification can strengthen compliance and transparency, the new rules must avoid a race to the bottom.

Moreover, the CID’s commitment to streamlining end-of-waste criteria must safeguard human health and the environment. True circularity requires cleaner production and material design from the start, alongside better disposal solutions. For example, the CID fails to address the negative impacts of waste incineration and focuses solely on diverting waste from landfills, thereby neglecting a holistic approach that also includes measures to divert waste from incinerators.

Lauriane Veillard, Chemical Recycling & Plastic-to-Fuels Policy Officer, states: “Recycling alone is not a sufficient solution. Upstream measures, including redesigning products and materials to be more durable and safe, are essential to prevent harmful substances from circulating in recycled streams.”

Source: Zero Waste Europe