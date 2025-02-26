worldsteel Report: January 2025 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 69 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 151.4 million tonnes (Mt) in January 2025, a 4.4% decrease compared to January 2024.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.9 Mt in January 2025, down 3.5% on January 2024. Asia and Oceania produced 112.3 Mt, down 4.5%. The EU (27) produced 10.3 Mt, down 3.3%. Europe, Other produced 3.5 Mt, down 6.8%. The Middle East produced 4.2 Mt, down 15.3%. North America produced 9.0 Mt, down 0.5%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 7.0 Mt, up 1.4%. South America produced 3.2 Mt, down 9.8%.

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China is estimated to have produced 81.9 Mt in January 2025, down 5.6% on January 2024. India produced 13.6 Mt, up 6.8%. Japan produced 6.8 Mt, down 6.6%. The United States produced 6.6 Mt, up 1.2%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.0 Mt, down 0.6%. South Korea produced 5.2 Mt, down 8.8%. Türkiye produced 3.2 Mt, down 1.4%. Germany is estimated to have produced 2.8 Mt, down 8.8%. Brazil is estimated to have produced 2.6 Mt, down 4.5%. Iran produced 2.2 Mt, down 24.1%.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)