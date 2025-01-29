Envac Secures Contract for Innovative Waste Collection System in Schiedam, Netherlands

Envac, a leading provider of automated waste collection solutions, together with Dura Vermeer Infra Regionale Projecten and Civiele Aannemerscombinatie Schieveste, are to deliver an advanced waste collection system for the SchieDistrict development in Schiedam. The contract also includes a 25-year service agreement to ensure long-term functionality and efficiency.

The state-of-the-art automatic waste collection system (AWCS, or OAS in Dutch) will service key developments within SchieDistrict, including Schieveste, De Peperklip, Terras aan de Schie, and s’MAAK. Schieveste alone will feature approximately 3,000 homes, with the entire area adding an additional 500 residential units and public spaces.

Schiedam, a city celebrated for its heritage and forward-thinking urban policies, is fostering a car-free zone around Schiedam Centrum Station. This progressive approach makes traditional waste collection methods unsuitable, creating the need for sustainable, innovative solutions.

“This is an exciting opportunity to help Schiedam achieve its vision for a sustainable and innovative city,” said Niklas Karlsson, Regional President at Envac North Europe. “Our automated waste collection system will play a key role in future-proofing waste management in SchieDistrict.”

Cutting-Edge Technology

The AWCS will provide efficient and environmentally friendly waste collection through a network of underground pipes and a central vacuum-powered collection terminal. The system will also benefit from the innovative digital solution Envac ReFlow, that complements Envac’s pneumatic waste system and assists cities in achieving their climate and recycling goals. Designed to support post-separation waste processing, the system will significantly reduce truck traffic, lower emissions, and free up space in this modern urban environment.

The project reflects Schiedam’s ambitious plans to prioritise liveability and sustainability in the SchieDistrict, a mixed-use urban hub with a strategic location near Schiedam Centrum Station. By combining historic charm with cutting-edge infrastructure, Schiedam is setting a new standard for urban living. The project will begin with pipe installation in 2025, with full system operation expected by the third quarter of 2027.

“By implementing an underground waste system, we are achieving the most sustainable waste logistics possible for Schieveste and its surroundings, without imposing additional costs on other residents of Schiedam,” said Cemil Kahramanoğlu, Alderman for Public Space and Recreation.

Alderman Antoinette Laan, responsible for Housing, highlighted Schieveste’s park-like design explains: “For a low-traffic residential area like Schieveste, traditional waste collection solutions are unsuitable in terms of logistics, safety, sustainability, and spatial quality. Together with Irado, we have sought a suitable solution.”

Source: Envac Group