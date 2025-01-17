Groundbreaking International Congress on Electronics Recycling in Salzburg

The 23rd International Electronics Recycling Congress IERC 2025: Highlights from the World of Electronics Recycling.

From January 22 – 24, 2025, Salzburg will once again become the hub of the circular economy and electronics recycling. The IERC 2025 brings together industry leaders, experts, and investors from over 40 countries discuss the latest trends, technologies, and challenges in the electronics recycling industry. With around 300 international participants expected, exciting speakers, and hands-on events, the IERC 2025 is a „must-attend“ for all players in the circular economy.

Event Highlights

Internationally renowned Keynote Speakers

Paul Hagen, Environmental Law Expert (Beveridge & Diamond, USA), will shed light on the implications of the new Basel Convention regulations on e-waste from 2025.

Marianne Neumüller-Klapper (Nespresso Austria) and Sean Millard (The Royal Mint, UK) will present approaches to sustainable resource use through innovation and urban mining.

Burcu Tuncer (HP, Spain) will provide insights into the successful implementation of a Circular Economy Act.

The Right to Repair:

Michelle Walsh (Compliance and Risks, Belgium) will discuss the global wave of repairability legislation.

Brad Jones (Lenovo, USA) will highlight Lenovo’s global repair strategy and progress.

Safety Issues Surrounding Batteries and E-Waste

A key highlight will be the discussion on the safety of lithium-ion batteries:

Federico Magalini (dss+, UK) will address fire risks.

Nathanael Laier (WeSort.AI, Germany) will introduce an AI solution for detecting and removing old batteries in sorting facilities.

European Electronics Recyclers Association (EERA) will unveil its new guidelines on the safe handling and storage of lithium batteries.

Networking and Cultural Highlights

Participants will have ample opportunities to connect and expand their networks during the congress.

Practical insights into the recycling industry will be provided through site visits to Montanwerke Brixlegg AG (copper recycling) and EREMA Group GmbH (plastic recycling) on January 24, 2025.

Importance of IERC 2025

„IERC 2025 is the leading platform for connecting innovation, legislation, and practical applications in electronics recycling. We are delighted to once again welcome top-tier experts and decision-makers from around the world to Salzburg,“ said Jean Cox-Kearns, Chair of the Steering Committee.

Source: ICM AG (Press Release)