Petcore Europe’s Thermoforms Conference 2025

Save the date 27 and 28 May to meet up with experts and PET Thermoforms industry leaders at our Thermoforms Conference 2025 “PET Thermoforms Circularity: How can collection and sorting of PET Thermoforms be improved?” that will be held in France, Dijon and Beaune.

Petcore Europe Thermoforms Working Group was launched in June 2015, comprises more than 80 companies and organisations including key players from industry and waste management. We had organized a number of events such as online workshops on Recycling PET Thermoforms, and Thermoforms Conference 2023 in Italy and 2024 in Spain.

The objective of this physical event is to promote thermoforms collection, sorting and recycling and specifically tray to tray recycling. We will also showcase Petcore Europe Thermoforms WG’s initiatives: Tray Circularity Evaluation Platform (TCEP) and Functional Barrier (FB) task Force. This year’s event will focus on collection and sorting that are actually the next key topic to address to enhance PET thermoforms recycling throughout Europe. Also, other initiatives on data collection on thermoforms and partnerships with European associations.

The first day of the event will feature the presentations from all the major experts in the field of thermoforms, followed by panel discussions with the guests from the industry. Also high-level speakers will join us to explain the goals & expectations of the European Commission for the PET trays. While, on the second day Petcore Europe will organize a visit to one of the most sophisticated Sorting Plant that shows how efficient collection and sorting can be for PET thermoforms.

The Petcore Europe Thermoforms Conference 2025 will be sponsored by organizations or individual companies, and we invite you to contact us should you wish to join this growing list. As sponsor, your company’s name and logo will be displayed on all our communications material (including invitations, agendas, press releases and website) as well as promoted during the event. If you are interested to hear more about our sponsor package, please contact maria.trofimova@petcore-europe.org.

The registration will be open soon, stay updated and check our website.

Source: Petcore Europe