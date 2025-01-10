Dieffenbacher to supply innovative fiberboard recycling plant to Unilin

First-of-its-kind system able to process post-consumer material.

In October 2024, the companies Unilin and Dieffenbacher Group announced an agreement to introduce and further commercialize Unilin’s “Osiris” wood fiberboard recycling technology. Under this agreement, Dieffenbacher is the preferred partner for offering Osiris machine and equipment technology into fiberboard production processes globally.

Now, the companies take the next step in their partnership with Dieffenbacher supplying Unilin with an industrial-scale fiberboard recycling plant called “Osiris 2.0,” which succeeds Unilin’s “Osiris 1.0” industrial pilot installation at its MDF plant in Bazeilles, France. The new plant will boost Unilin’s fiberboard recycling capacity from 1 to 10 tonnes per hour and will be able to process post-consumer MDF material.

“Dieffenbacher is currently the only supplier that can provide us with such a large capacity and whose equipment can recycle post-consumer fiberboard material, e.g., from bulky waste, in addition to production waste and residual materials from our own MDF and HDF production,” says Jan Gallet, General Manager MDF at Unilin. “Today’s announcement with Unilin underscores that we’re ready to take on a large project showcasing the full capabilities of our fiberboard recycling technology,” adds Jean-Christophe Zimmermann, Head of Sales of Dieffenbacher’s Recycling Business Unit.

The company’s scope of supply for Unilin includes the fiber transport and storage system, fiber sifters, glue preparation and dosing, PROjet glue-saving system, pneumatic systems and an Emission Control System. The steam explosion vessel for the re-fibering process was newly designed by Dieffenbacher Energy in Bludenz, Austria, and optimized for fiberboard recycling. Dieffenbacher will also be responsible for the steel construction, transport and conveyor systems, and the plant’s electrics and automation.

“It’s truly a first-of-its-kind system, and we are delighted to realize this project with our close partners from Dieffenbacher,” says Gallet. Start-up of the fiberboard recycling plant is planned for the fall of 2025.

Source: Dieffenbacher Group