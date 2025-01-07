From Pre-Owned to Premium: How Restoration Services are Boosting Second-Hand Markets

Europe’s second-hand market is projected to reach €86 billion by 2028. Refurbishment services, bolstered by digital platforms and new „right to repair“ legislation, present a key opportunity to unlock further growth in this market by increasing the value and desirability of second-hand goods.

The European second-hand market continues its rapid expansion, with its value projected to reach €86 billion by 2028 — nearly triple its current €32 billion valuation. This growth reflects a shift in consumer behavior, as buyers report that second-hand items, when properly refurbished, often match or exceed the quality of new products.

With new “right to repair” legislation coming into force in the EU, refurbishment services are emerging as a new driver of growth in the recommerce market, transforming pre-owned clothing, electronics, toys and accessories into high-quality, sustainable alternatives to new purchases.

Role of refurbishment in a circular economy

The recently adopted EU rules on promoting the repair of goods mark a shift toward a more sustainable consumption framework in Europe. By July 2026, all member states must comply with this directive, emphasizing repair obligations and extensions of legal guarantees. Such moves aim to foster a culture of repair and refurbishment, further strengthening the circular economy.

“Refurbishing doesn’t merely maintain products—it transforms and improves them, preparing them for longer use or higher value in a second-hand market,” says Aurimas Slapšys co-founder and Managing Director of Sort A Brick, a company that specializes in restoring sets from used LEGO® bricks. By cleaning, sorting, and assembling used LEGO sets, Sort A Brick not only extends the useful life of toy bricks in the home, but also potentially increases their resale value on the second-hand market. According to Slapšys, restoring LEGO sets can increase the resale value of used bricks by 6 to 10 times and maximize profits by as much as 8 times.

In addition to toys, refurbishment services are also expanding in other consumer categories, including electronics and clothing. The success of platforms like Tingit, a clothing repair and resale service, illustrates the expanding scope of refurbishment within the circular economy. “This shift is not only about fixing products but enhancing them,” Slapšys says, “catering to a market that increasingly values quality and sustainability.”

Overcoming barriers in the second-hand market

While the second-hand market is rising, it still faces some challenges regarding consumer perceptions of the safety and quality of pre-owned items. One way companies can address these concerns is by drawing clear attention to their safety and quality assurance processes. “By highlighting safety inspections and quality evaluations, businesses can help assure customers that second-hand products meet their expectations,” says Slapšys. “This approach not only mitigates perceived risks but also helps shift the overall perception of second-hand goods from being a compromise to a smart, sustainable choice.”

Even linear businesses that invest in refurbishment can turn quality checks into a key selling point, Slapšys suggests, positioning themselves as reliable sources of high-quality second-hand goods. For example, IKEA has recently launched online markets in Spain and Norway offering second-hand furniture and “care and repair” services, to help keep used furniture out of landfills. By visibly demonstrating commitments to high-quality recommerce, established linear companies are helping build customer confidence and expanding market opportunities in the second-hand sector.

With the push for circular economy practices rising across Europe, the growth potential for recommerce is significant. “By enhancing second-hand goods through refurbishment, we’re not just extending the life of products, we’re transforming consumer perceptions, merging sustainability with quality. It’s becoming clear that this type of economy is more than a trend—it is a forward-looking evolution.”

Source: Sort A Brick (Press Release)