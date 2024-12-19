FEFCO welcomes adoption of Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation

FEFCO, the European Federation of Corrugated Board Manufacturers, welcomes the adoption of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which aims to reduce the environmental impacts of packaging waste while improving the functioning of the internal market.

FEFCO appreciates the Commission’s recognition of corrugated cardboard as a sustainable, renewable and recyclable packaging solution, evidenced by the exemption of cardboard boxes from reuse target obligations under Article 29 of the Regulation. FEFCO President Nina Iversen said: “The adoption of the PPWR is a major step toward a sustainable,

circular packaging future. We are proud that corrugated cardboard’s renewable and recyclable qualities have been recognised, and our industry will continue to lead innovation and support Europe’s environmental goals.”

Essential to Europe’s supply chain, corrugated cardboard packaging is the backbone of European logistics, enabling the safe, efficient and circular transport of 75 per cent of goods across many relevant economic sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods. Corrugated cardboard is bio-based, 100 per cent recyclable, and the most recycled fibre-based packaging material in the EU. With an impressive 88 per cent recycled content rate, corrugated cardboard preserves valuable resources while supporting a robust secondary raw materials market.

The corrugated cardboard industry continues to invest in innovation and improve its environmental performance, ensuring corrugated packaging remains at the forefront of Europe’s circular economy ambitions. FEFCO calls on Member States to align fully with the provisions of the PPWR without adding unnecessary regulatory burdens. Harmonised implementation is crucial to maintaining competitiveness and ensuring a level playing field across the EU. The organization and its members take responsibility for fulfilling the Regulation’s requirements. Eleni Despotou, Director General of FEFCO, said: “Moving forward, FEFCO is ready to work closely with the European Commission, standardisation bodies and stakeholders to develop secondary legislation that is both ambitious and achievable.”

Source: FEFCO