Vogelsang USA Highlights PreMix Digester

The „world’s most advanced digester feed system“ maximizes gas yield and efficiency through enhanced feedstock processing.

Vogelsang USA, the inventor of the rotary lobe pump with elastomer-coated lobes, highlights PreMix, the „most advanced digester feed system in the world“. Built on decades of leadership in the biogas industry in Europe, the PreMix system sets a new standard for feedstock preparation and efficiency, revolutionizing the biogas sector with its innovative design.

At the heart of PreMix is its 4-in-1 functionality, which combines separation, mashing, preparation, and pumping into a single compact unit. This integrated system ensures that feedstocks, such as liquid manure and biomass, are processed into a homogeneous suspension before entering the digester. The result is a significant boost in gas yield and operational efficiency. By optimizing input materials, operators can achieve better outputs while reducing maintenance demands and power consumption across the system.

Designed for ease of use and adaptability, PreMix features a compact design that integrates seamlessly into existing systems. Its scalability allows it to feed multiple digesters with ease. PreMix also simplifies service and maintenance with features like the generously dimensioned service flap and a proven Quality Cartridge, which make sealing changes quicker, safer, and less prone to installation errors.

One of PreMix’s standout features is its heavy material separation system, which protects the pump by removing foreign matter before it reaches it, thereby extending the pump’s lifespan. Operators can further enhance the system’s efficiency with the optional Debris Removal System (DRS) and Debris Lift Unit (DLU), which continuously remove debris during operation, minimizing downtime and ensuring smoother processes.

PreMix is also equipped with smart digital control technology, which not only boosts performance but also monitors key parameters and allows for remote monitoring, giving operators real-time insights and control over the system’s operation. Whether processing renewable resources, food waste, or organic materials, PreMix ensures a consistent and high-quality suspension, allowing biogas plants to operate more efficiently with fewer interruptions.

By deliberately preparing input materials, PreMix delivers better results with fewer resources. With PreMix, operators can expect improved gas yields, less maintenance to their digesters, and a reduction in overall power requirements for mixers and pumps. For more information on Vogelsang’s PreMix and how it can enhance biogas operations, visit: https://www.vogelsang.info/en-us/products/solid-matter-feeder/premix/

About Vogelsang USA

Vogelsang develops, produces,and distributes highly-engineered equipment that is easy to maintain. Founded in 1929 as a manufacturer of agricultural machinery, the company has grown to become a specialist in individually configurable technology, plants, and systems for the agricultural, biogas, industrial, transportation, and wastewater sectors. Vogelsang USA is located in Ravenna, OH. Learn more at: https://www.vogelsang.info/en-us/

Source: Vogelsang USA