First issue: Waste Shipments Regulation

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) is proud to announce the launch of its Business Digest, a groundbreaking new membership service designed to provide practical guidance to corporate members on navigating complex regulations impacting the recycling industry.

The inaugural edition of the Business Digest focuses on the Waste Shipments Regulation (WSR), one of the most significant upcoming changes affecting global recycling operations. This digest offers members clear, actionable guidance on the procedures required under the new rules, ensuring they are equipped to adapt effectively when the regulation comes into force.

“This new service is part of BIR’s commitment to empowering its members with tools that make their decision-making processes easier,” comments BIR President Susie Burrage OBE. “With clear guidance on navigating regulations like the WSR, we are helping members stay ahead of industry developments and ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive in an evolving landscape.”

BIR emphasizes that the digest is not intended to provide legal advice but rather serves as a practical resource to support informed business decisions. This first edition represents the beginning of an ongoing series, with future editions addressing other significant rules, regulations and industry developments.

BIR Director General Arnaud Brunet highlights the importance of making this resource easily accessible: “We are adding the Business Digest to the Members’ Area of our website, ensuring it is readily available as part of our expanding range of member publications. This is a critical step in supporting our members with timely and useful insights.”

The Business Digest reflects BIR’s steadfast dedication to advocacy and member support, providing real-time resources in a rapidly changing regulatory environment.

Source: BIR