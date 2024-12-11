Modified „ToughFlex“ Belt for Overband Magnets

Bunting has joined forces with Smiley Monroe to modify a „ToughFlex“ belt for Overband Magnets. The new belt is more resistant to excessive wear in arduous working conditions.

Overband Magnets have a permanent or electromagnetic block mounted between two pulleys over which continuously runs a cleaning belt. In operation, the Overband Magnet is suspended over a conveyor transporting material such as waste, both industrial and household, and quarried rock.

The magnetic field of the centrally located magnet block attracts ferrous metals and other magnetic materials up and out of the conveyed material. Between the magnet box face and the separated metal is a moving cleaning belt with upstands, which transfers the captured material away from the conveyor and out of the magnetic field into a separate collection area. The separated metal is often angular with sharp edges, which can damage the rubber cleaning belt. In certain applications, such as when handling industrial and commercial waste, there is a high content of metal in a form that commonly causes belt damage.

In particular, customers using the ultra-strong but lightweight ElectroMax Overband Magnet are achieving high levels of metal separation which has resulted in a higher rate of belt wear. The lower magnetic power of permanent Overband Magnets separated less metal and, subsequently, had less belt wear.

Whilst assessing methods to extend belt life in difficult applications, Bunting approached Smiley Monroe, a leading producer of endless conveyor belts, cut rubber and plastic parts for the materials processing equipment manufacturing sector. Smiley Monroe routinely test the abrasion resistance, tensile strength and adhesion levels of both the cover rubber and fabric plies of our raw materials and finished products in their well-equipped labs, to ensure conformity to DIN, ISO and company standards.

After considering several options, Smiley Monroe recommended the „ToughFlex“ Belt. „ToughFlex“ conveyor belts are designed to handle the toughest conveying applications, from bulk handling to mobile crushing. The belts are constructed with a special weave of two fabric plies and an additional binder warp. The plies are reinforced to resist puncturing and are protected with heavy duty, wear resistant top and bottom covers.

The belt material and design met the criteria for less damage from ferrous metal piercing and tearing the belt, even when extremely angular with multiple sharp edges. This meant less maintenance and extended production hours between replacing belts. Once the belt material was selected, the engineering design teams of Bunting and Smiley Monroe worked together to modify the belt for use on an Overband Magnet, adding integrally moulded cleats for the transfer of captured ferrous metal.

“We (Bunting) are continually looking make improvements that help our customers,” explained Adrian Coleman, Bunting’s Technical Director. “An increasing number of our customers are turning to the ElectroMax Overband Magnet because of the increased magnetic power but compact design. However, for certain applications we identified a benefit of using a belt with better wear characteristics and contacted Smiley Monroe.”

Source: Bunting