Project Re:Claim wins Plastics Industry Award 2024

The joint venture between the Salvation Army Trading Company (SATCoL) and Project Plan B, known as Project Re:Claim, uses an ISEC evo system from Pure Loop to process used garments and textiles. The project, supported by the Erema Group, represents Europe’s first commercial scale polyester textile recycling system.

On 22 November, the prestigious Plastics Industry Awards ceremony was held in London, UK. Project Re:Claim was recognised in the “Recycler of the Year” category. The partner companies accepted the award together with great enthusiasm.

Manfred Dobersberger, Managing Director of Pure Loop, said: “We are incredibly proud of this recognition, which once again proves that going the extra mile truly pays off. The Pure Loop team believed in taking new paths, and now we are being rewarded with this award. It’s a well-deserved acknowledgment of the hard work and determination our team has shown. Project Re:Claim is a true example of how successful collaboration between companies can drive forward textile recycling. I’m eager to see where this journey will take us.”

James Holmes, Production Director at Plan B, said: “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award, which underscores the dedication and innovation that Project Plan B brings to the table. The success of Project Re:Claim is a testament to the power of collaboration and the relentless pursuit of sustainability. Our team at Plan B, in partnership with SATCoL and Pure Loop, has worked tirelessly to create a groundbreaking recycling system that addresses the pressing issue of textile waste. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in textile recycling. We are excited about the future and the positive impact we can make on the environment.”

Project Re:Claim is the first recycling system for textile polyester in Europe, specialising in post-consumer and post-industrial textiles. Further information about the project can be found in the Pure Loop press release dated 7 November 2024.

Source: Pure Loop (Erema Group)