FEAD members elect Herwart Wilms as President for 2026

FEAD, the European Waste Management Association, is delighted to announce that Herwart Wilms will succeed Claudia Mensi as President of FEAD in 2026.

With a remarkable career in the environmental and waste management sectors, Herwart Wilms brings decades of experience and leadership to FEAD. As Managing Director of Remondis Sustainable Services, he has played a pivotal role in advancing innovative waste management practices and promoting the circular economy. His extensive expertise includes overseeing sales, marketing, and operations for family-run and listed companies.

Herwart Wilms currently serves as Vice-President of FEAD, Vice-President of the BDE Federation of the German Waste, Water and Circular Economy Management Industry, and Chairman of the Raw Materials Committee of the BDI Federal Association of German Industry. He is also Member of the Board of BDI’s Circular Economy Initiative. These roles have allowed him to shape policy and champion sustainable resource management at

both national and European levels.

As FEAD continues to lead the advancement of Europe’s circular economy goals through waste management, Herwart Wilms’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter. His vision and commitment will help drive the industry forward, building on the legacy of the current President, Claudia Mensi, who says: „As FEAD’s Vice-President, Herwart Wilms has demonstrated dedication, and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the waste management sector. He has contributed to the expansion of FEAD’s membership, which now includes 20 associations from across Europe, with the upcoming addition of ARI from Denmark. I am confident that as FEAD’s future President, he will continue to drive our mission forward, championing competitiveness and collaboration to strengthen the circular economy across Europe. I wish him every success in this new chapter.“

Herwart Wilms, FEAD President elect said: „I am deeply honoured to serve as FEAD’s future

President. As more aspects of our industry are shaped by policies conceived and adopted in

Brussels, I am increasingly committed to engaging with these processes. Our focus must be on demonstrating to policymakers the immense potential of our sector and the support we need to unlock it, such as the importance of fostering open markets. We all want markets that are free from restrictions and one-sided privileges, enabling fair competition to deliver the best services at reasonable prices. This mission remains at the core of my efforts.“

Source: FEAD