BIR stresses need for continued progress towards …

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) expresses disappointment over the lack of a formal agreement after the latest round of negotiations in Busan (Republic of Korea) on a legally binding instrument to address plastic pollution.

While emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum to achieve a comprehensive solution, BIR regrets the absence of an international treaty at this stage but remains hopeful that ongoing negotiations will yield meaningful results. “We strongly advocate for an international legally binding treaty rather than a voluntary agreement,” says Susie Burrage OBE, President of BIR. “Global action is needed to tackle plastic pollution effectively, and we must seize this opportunity to create a robust framework.”

The treaty’s potential hinges on the involvement of key stakeholders, including the recycling industry. Arnaud Brunet, Director General of BIR, stresses: “Input from the recycling industry is indispensable. Our voices must be heard in these negotiations to ensure practical, sustainable solutions are implemented. This is not just an end-of-life issue; it’s about addressing the lifecycle of plastics from production to disposal.”

The negotiations remain stalled due to three main points of contention. First is the treaty’s scope, with debate over whether it should address the entire lifecycle of plastics, including production, or focus solely on post-consumer waste. Second is the definition of plastic pollution, where some nations argue it includes emissions and hazardous substances from production, while others believe it pertains only to end-of-life management. Lastly, there is disagreement over whether the treaty should enforce binding commitments or remain voluntary, reflecting differing national priorities and capacities. These unresolved issues have significantly hindered progress in forming a global consensus.

“We stand firm in supporting a legally binding agreement,” adds Alev Somer, BIR Director of Advocacy. “Voluntary measures, while a step forward, may not deliver the necessary impact. A binding treaty would ensure accountability and meaningful change.”

As negotiations continue, the Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee has introduced a new draft text for the next session. BIR remains committed to contributing expertise from the recycling industry to shape an ambitious treaty.

“We hope the process advances toward a global agreement,” Ms Burrage concludes. “The world needs this treaty to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Source: BIR