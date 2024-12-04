AVA Waste Management swaps metal bins for ESE’s post-consumer recycled plastic

ESE World, a leading manufacturer of sustainable waste management solutions in Europe, has welcomed AVA Waste Management Group Ltd into its growing roster of clients.

Supplying an initial trial of 120 bins made from post-consumer recycled plastic, the strategic partnership is set to help AVA close the loop on its current waste management practices while setting a new operational standard for its customers to lead by.

Founded by Jonny Turner in 2015, AVA has transformed from a one-man band into a thriving, family-run business employing over 20 staff and serving more than 400 customers across Halifax, Bradford, and Huddersfield. These businesses range from local corner shops and takeaways to large, corporate premises.

With its own waste transfer station in Halifax, AVA is committed to recycling the majority of its skip-hire materials and aims for zero waste to landfill. By partnering with ESE, this commitment to sustainability is not only reflected in their operations but now also extends to the containers used for trade customers.

Jonny Turner, managing director of AVA, commented: “As a father of two daughters, I am deeply motivated to pave the way for a more sustainable future for them and their generation. We chose to partner with ESE because of their trusted reputation in the industry and their commitment to circular waste practices. Not to mention, their ability to manufacture recycled bins that match our branding is a game-changer for us – allowing AVA to maintain its identity, while ensuring we make significant strides in reducing our environmental impact.”

ESE uses specially developed „Circulogic recycling colours“ to allow for higher recycled content while ensuring different waste fractions can be identified. By employing a dark grey base with coloured lids or clips, ESE balances brand visibility with environmental responsibility, all while maintaining high quality and a positive ecological footprint.

“We are thrilled to partner with AVA to further its sustainability mission,” says Peter Vernon, managing director at ESE. “More than a mere tick-box exercise, AVA’s goal of achieving zero waste to landfill embodies a deep commitment to creating a cleaner, greener future for the next generation. This passion for environmental stewardship, alongside the team’s humble connection to its family roots, will play a key role in driving meaningful change and fostering a circular economy throughout Yorkshire and beyond.”

Source: ESE World