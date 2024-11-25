26. November 2024
worldsteel Press Release: October 2024 crude steel production

Photo: Pixabay

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 151.2 million tonnes (Mt) in October 2024, a 0.4% increase compared to October 2023.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 2.0 Mt in October 2024, down 0.4% on October 2023. Asia and Oceania produced 110.3 Mt, up 0.9%. The EU (27) produced 11.3 Mt, up 5.7%. Europe, Other produced 3.4 Mt, down 6.2%. The Middle East produced 5.0 Mt, up 5.4%. North America produced 8.8 Mt, down 3.6%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 6.7 Mt, down 12.2%. South America produced 3.8 Mt, up 7.2%.

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 81.9 Mt in October 2024, up 2.9% on October 2023. India produced 12.5 Mt, up 1.7%. Japan produced 6.9 Mt, down 7.8%. The United States produced 6.6 Mt, down 2.0%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.6 Mt, down 15.2%. South Korea produced 4.5 Mt, down 18.3%. Germany produced 3.2 Mt, up 14.7%. Türkiye produced 3.0 Mt, up 0.7%. Brazil produced 3.1 Mt, up 16.2%. Iran produced 3.0 Mt, down 1.9%.

Source: worldsteel

