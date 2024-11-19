19. November 2024
Anzeige

Almost 12 per cent of materials in the EU came from recycling

339
Foto: Classen-Gruppe

In 2023, 11.8 per cent of materials used in the EU came from recycled materials. This indicator is known as ‘circular material use rate’ or ‘circularity rate’, and it measures the contribution of recycled materials in the overall use of materials.

Compared with 2022, the circularity rate increased by 0.3 percentage points (pp), making it the highest share recorded so far. This information comes from data on circular material use rate published by Eurostat. The article presents a handful of findings from the more detailed Statistics Explained article on circular economy.

In 2023, the circularity rate was highest in the Netherlands (30.6%), followed by Italy (20.8%) and Malta (19.8%). The lowest rate was recorded in Romania (1.3%), Ireland (2.3%) and Finland (2.4%). When assessing the types of materials, the circularity rate at EU level was highest for metal ores with 24.7 per cent (+2.2 pp compared with 2022), followed by non-metallic minerals with 13.6 per cent (+0.3 pp), biomass 10.1 per cent (+0.7 pp) and fossil energy materials/carriers with 3.4 per cent (+0.6 pp). The Circular economy action plan from 2020 aims to double the EU’s circular material use rate by 2030 to reach 23.2 per cent.

This article marks the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference, taking place 11-22 November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Source: Eurostat

Vorheriger Artikel
Smart-Meter-Rollout in KMU: Was nötig ist, um die Potenziale zu nutzen
Nächster Artikel
4.7 billion fewer lightweight plastic bags in 2022

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,662FollowerFolgen
15,658FollowerFolgen
564AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH