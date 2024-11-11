Successful anniversary: 25 years of Cronimet Brasil

One of the largest subsidiaries of the Germany-based global market leader in stainless steel recycling, Cronimet, Cronimet Brasil, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Founded in 1999 in Sao Paulo and at that time focused on the classic business model of the Cronimet Group, stainless steel recycling, the area of processing has been established, particularly with the establishment of the second processing facility in 2019 in Santa Catarina, and has now become a center of excellence for the production of ferromolybdenum (FeMo), ferrotungsten (FeW) and, since August of this year, ferrotitanium (FeTi) within the Cronimet Group.

With its capabilities for producing ferrotitanium, which is the first plant in Latin America, the Cronimet Group is potentially in a position to become one of the largest suppliers of FeTi in Brazil and Europe. The ferrotitanium produced can already be delivered in standard quality to customers throughout the world. The production capacity is 1,000 tonnes of FeTi 70 per cent per month. Since October 2024, cored wire production has also been running at the Santa Catarina site. The wires produced there, alternatively filled with ferrotitanium (FeTi), ferrobromium (FeB), carbon (C) or ferroniobium (FeNb), are used in steel mills for the production of carbon and stainless steel. The use of cored wire significantly reduces the proportion of losses of the alloyed materials during the steel production and also gives high precision in the final adjustment of the steel composition, thus enabling the resource-saving concept to be followed here as well.

„It is a very old dream that has come true with the start of production of ferrotitanium in Brazil,“ says Jürgen Pilarsky, CEO and majority shareholder of the Cronimet Holding Group, about the start of FeTi production in Brazil. „This is mainly thanks to the good cooperation between various departments and teams of the Cronimet Group. This once again demonstrates our cross-location approach, even across national borders.“

„Currently, the focus is on the procurement of titanium scrap around the world,“ says Leandro Campos, CTO of the Cronimet Holding Group and responsible for technical processes and innovations at Cronimet. „We have the technical and commercial capabilities to produce high-quality ferrotitanium, now we need to increase the quantities to be processed.“

The importance of the Brazilian Cronimet company was evident at the celebrations, not least from the participation of representatives of national and international customers, suppliers and banks.

Source: Cronimet Holding Group