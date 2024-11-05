Energy-efficient waste handling contributes to halved electricity bills …

… and improved working environment at DS Smith in Värnamo

Floor-embedded conveyors combined with a modern air extraction system and an energy-efficient baler – this was the successful solution delivered by Presona when DS Smith sought to reduce energy costs and dust.

When packaging giant DS Smith decided to build a new factory in Värnamo (Sweden), to replace two old ones, their priorities were clear: Reduce energy costs, which mainly resulted from fans used for waste extraction, and improve the working environment. The task was given to Swedish company Presona, which has extensive experience and expertise in this field.

Old solution: costly and dusty

The factory produces corrugated cardboard packaging, and when the die-cutting machines cut the cardboard to create boxes and other types of packaging, excess cardboard, known as trim, is generated and must be handled.

“In the old factory in Värnamo, we had an air extraction system with many energy-demanding fans and shredders to remove the trim. It was also constructed in a way that created a lot of dust,” says site manager Zelko Balinovic, and adds: “Presona delivered the absolute best solution for our specific needs.” Furthermore, multiple shredders were needed to break down large discarded sheets of cardboard before they could even be fed into the air extraction system. The shredders were noisy and dusty.

Floor-embedded conveyors

A fresh approach was required for the new factory. The production machines were relocated from the old Värnamo factory as well as from another facility, but the waste handling system was to be entirely new. “We reached out to Presona because we believe in the equipment they deliver. Many colleagues in other factories have also utilized Presona’s expertise and products and are satisfied,” says Zelko.

The solution involved floor-embedded conveyors beneath eight of the production machines, combined with a smaller yet more modern air extraction system. All trim is ultimately transported to another room, where a Presona LP 50 baler compresses the cardboard into neat, heavy bales. The conveyors are wide enough to handle large trim pieces, so only one shredder had to be relocated to the new factory. The floor-embedded and covered conveyors also provide the advantage of increased accessibility around the production machines – for example, forklifts can navigate throughout the factory. “We now have a fantastic working environment with much less noise, dust, and operational disruptions,” says Zelko.

Halved energy consumption

The choice of Presona, combined with a few other energy-efficient solutions like modern lighting, is evident in the electricity bill. The system is connected to the die-cutting machines, meaning the conveyors only operate when the machines are running. Both the conveyors and the transport fan in the waste extraction system are frequency-controlled, which optimizes the speed for minimal power consumption. Furthermore, the air in the extraction system is recirculated. Overall, this is very good news for DS Smith. “We will halve our energy consumption compared to the old Värnamo factory,” notes Zelko with satisfaction.

Openness and competence were key

The new factory has been operational since April 2024, and according to Zelko, the waste management has been functioning perfectly. He believes that the reason it has worked so well from the start (often a short adjustment period is needed) is due to the open dialogue between Presona and DS Smith from the project’s beginning. “The key was openness and a solid understanding of each other’s operations,” he concludes.

Source: Presona