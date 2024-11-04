Ecomondo 2024: Eriez to Showcase Recycling Solutions and Virtual Scrap Yard

Eriez, a global leader in separation technologies, will present its latest innovations for the recycling industry at Ecomondo 2024, taking place November 5-8 in Rimini, Italy.

The exhibit will feature cutting-edge equipment and an immersive virtual scrap yard experience, providing attendees with an in-depth look at how Eriez technology revolutionizes recycling processes to maximize material recovery and enhance operational efficiency.

Visitors are invited to Booth 213-112 in Hall A2, where Eriez will highlight its powerful ST22-40 Eddy Current Separator alongside the Model 56 High-Capacity Electromagnetic Vibratory Feeder. Guests can also explore the immersive virtual scrap yard, which illustrates the transformative capabilities of Eriez‘ extensive line of innovative recycling equipment.

“Ecomondo is a premier event in the recycling industry, and we are excited to spotlight our state-of-the-art metal extraction and waste management solutions on the world stage,” says Lloyd Williams, Eriez-Europe Sales Director. “This is an ideal opportunity to demonstrate how Eriez technologies can elevate individual operations while driving significant advancements across the industry.”

The Eriez team at Ecomondo will include technical and area sales, marketing, and aftermarket representatives from across Europe.To learn more about Eriez’s extensive range of recycling technologies, visit: eriez.com/Americas/Products/Metals-Recycling.htm