Stadler expands operations with new warehouse and office complex in North America o meet the growing demand

Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH, a globally active German company specialising in the planning, production, and assembly of turnkey recycling and sorting plants, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art warehouse and office complex for its U.S. subsidiary, Stadler America. Located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, this new facility represents a significant investment to support the company’s growing customer base across North America.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the new warehouse and office complex, held on October 25th, marks the beginning of a new phase for the company’s operations in North America. The expansion is a strategic move to support the growing customer base across the continent by providing enhanced space for operations, inventory, and employee growth.

Willi Stadler, CEO of the Stadler Group, stated: “The American market is of immense importance to us, and we see great potential beyond what our current facility will be able to support. We have strategically decided to build a new office and warehouse complex in the United States to support this continued growth. This investment underscores our long-term commitment to this market and ensures excellent support through an expanded inventory of essential spare and wear parts critical to meeting our customers‘ needs. We are committed to creating a workspace where our US team feels valued and inspired, fostering an environment where they can perform at their best with enthusiasm and motivation.”

Strategic Expansion to Meet Rapid Growth

The decision to expand stems from Stadler’s remarkable growth in North America over the past four years, with revenue increasing by 50 per cent year over year. The new facility, spanning more than 27,000 square feet, will significantly boost the company’s capacity to serve existing and new customers. Set to include warehouse and office spaces designed with sustainability and future scalability in mind; the complex will also support the expanding workforce and operations.

The new complex is strategically located at Centre Park Court in Winston-Salem, a vibrant industrial hub home to several prominent U.S. companies. The six-acre site, surrounded by natural buffers and landscaped areas, was selected for its sustainability features and proximity to major transportation routes, including two major U.S. interstate highways. The facility is just 15 minutes from the nearest airport, ensuring efficient logistics and accessibility for employees and customers.

Speaking about the importance of the new facility, Mat Everhart, CEO of Stadler America LLC, stated, “The new US Headquarters for Stadler America will reflect the fact that service to our customers and each other as colleagues are truly our top priorities. While fast parts service is important, the true key to real service is a highly skilled, friendly, knowledgeable, and engaging team member to assist. Our new facility will set the backdrop and create a welcoming space for potential new talent seeking an opportunity with Stadler. This is essential as we aim to continue to attract the best and brightest here.”

Stadler America, founded in 2016 with just four employees in Colfax, North Carolina, has grown significantly. Now employing 13 team members, the company supports four out of the top ten recycling companies in the U.S., along with many other customers. Through its dedication to engineering expertise and complete project management solutions, Stadler has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for top-tier recyclers. The new facility will provide the capacity to expand the workforce further and support the compan’s mission to deliver innovative recycling solutions across North America.

Enhanced Employee and Customer Experience

The new facility is designed to accommodate future growth while significantly enhancing the working environment for employees. With an emphasis on creativity and employee satisfaction, the office space aligns with the company’s mission to create a workplace that fosters innovation and engagement. Significant time and effort were also devoted to ensuring that sustainability was engineered into every aspect of the design, from the look and function of the building to its overall environmental impact.

For customers, the expanded warehouse will allow Stadler to stock a broader range of spare and wear parts, enhancing after-sales support with faster response times and reduced downtime. One of the company´s core strengths is its ability to keep its customers’ systems running smoothly. This new facility will help meet that commitment even more effectively.

“Our top priority is our commitment to the American market. We want our customers to know that we have all the necessary parts available locally and that they can rely on Stadler in the long term. We are proud of our highly motivated, skilled, and well-trained team in the USA,” said Willi Stadler.

Local Expertise in Design and Construction

To bring its ambitious vision to life, Stadler has chosen to work with local contractors who share their commitment to quality and innovation. Fourth Elm Construction, one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in North Carolina, specializes in the manufacturing and industrial sectors and is the projects’ building and design contractor. Workplace Architecture + Design, which specializes in advanced, research-based, sustainable planning, will handle the architectural and interior design. McAdams, a full-service civil engineering, land planning, and landscape architecture firm, is responsible for the project’s civil and permit engineering. Through this collaboration, Stadler is creating a new US headquarters that reflects its commitment to sustainable growth, community partnership, and operational excellence.

Stadler is dedicated to the planning, production and assembly of sorting systems and components for the waste disposal and recycling industry world-wide. Its team of around 600 qualified employees offers a tailor-made full service, from conceptual design to planning, production, modernisation, optimisation, assembly, start-up, conversions, disassembly, maintenance and servicing of components to complete recycling and sorting systems. Its product range includes ballistic separators, transport conveyor belts, trommel screens, label removers and bale dewiring units. Stadler Anlagenbau is also able to provide steel structures and electrical switch cabinets for the plants it installs. Founded in 1791, this family-run company’s operation and strategy is underpinned by its ethos of delivering quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, being a good employer and providing strong social support.

Source: Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH