31. Oktober 2024
Anzeige

41 per cent of plastic packaging waste recycled in 2022

433
Verpackungsrecycling /packaging recycling (Foto: Alba Group)

Eurostat: In 2022, a total of 83.4 million tonnes of packaging waste was produced in the EU, or 186.5 kg per inhabitant. Compared with 2021, this represents a decrease of 3.6 kg per inhabitant, but an increase of 31.7 kg compared with 2012.

Out of all the packaging waste generated in the EU, 41% were paper and cardboard, 19% was plastic, 19% glass, 16% wood and 5% metal.

In 2022, an average of 36.1 kg of plastic packaging waste was generated for each person living in the EU and out of this, 14.7 kg were recycled. Between 2012 and 2022, the amount of generated plastic packaging waste increased by 7.6 kg per capita, while the recycled amount increased by 4.0 kg.

In 2022, the EU recycled 41% of all the generated plastic packaging waste, indicating a slight increase compared with 2012 when the rate stood at 38%. Slovakia recorded the highest recycling rate at 60%, followed by Belgium (54%), Germany and Slovenia (both 51%). In contrast, the lowest rates were recorded in Malta, where 16% of the plastic packaging waste was recycled, followed by Denmark (23%), France and Austria (both 25%).

Source: Eurostat

Anzeige
Anzeige
Vorheriger Artikel
Gefahrstoffverordnung: BG BAU plädiert für frühzeitige Asbesterkundung bei Bauarbeiten
Nächster Artikel
Gelber Sack: Sammelplus in Österreich

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,662FollowerFolgen
15,658FollowerFolgen
563AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH