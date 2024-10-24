24. Oktober 2024
Anzeige

Tana Oy widens its markets to Thailand and partners with GMC Engineering

180
Photo: Tana Oy

Tana Oy, a leading Finnish environmental technology company, is excited to announce a new distributorship with GMC Engineering Co., Ltd. in Thailand.

Based in Bangkok, GMC Engineering is an international trading and service company specializing in waste management solutions, with a focus on municipal solid waste, industrial waste, and the waste-to-energy sector. With decades of experience as a distributor and after-sales partner for waste management machinery, GMC is well-established in the industry.

This collaboration allows GMC to distribute TANA recycling machines and landfill compactors throughout Thailand.

Source: Tana Oy

Anzeige
Anzeige
Vorheriger Artikel
VDM und BDSV begrüßen verstärkte Partnerschaft mit Indien in der Kreislaufwirtschaft
Nächster Artikel
Tool zur Geschäftsmodell-Entwicklung und Gründung von Startups

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,662FollowerFolgen
15,658FollowerFolgen
563AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH