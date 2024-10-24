Tana Oy widens its markets to Thailand and partners with GMC Engineering

Tana Oy, a leading Finnish environmental technology company, is excited to announce a new distributorship with GMC Engineering Co., Ltd. in Thailand.

Based in Bangkok, GMC Engineering is an international trading and service company specializing in waste management solutions, with a focus on municipal solid waste, industrial waste, and the waste-to-energy sector. With decades of experience as a distributor and after-sales partner for waste management machinery, GMC is well-established in the industry.

This collaboration allows GMC to distribute TANA recycling machines and landfill compactors throughout Thailand.

Source: Tana Oy