BIR launches second edition of The Recyclist

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) is proud to announce the launch of the second edition of The Recyclist, the biannual magazine created for our members as well as for key stakeholders across the world.

The magazine is the brainchild of BIR President Susie Burrage OBE, and is supported by The Recylist editorial team including Ibrahim Aboura, BIR Communications Chair, Arnaud Brunet, BIR Director General and Elisabeth Christ, BIR Commuincations Director. Showcasing the importance and breadth of global recycling, the magazine aims to decisively contribute to a sea-change in the industry’s reputation, highlighting the many aspects of the recycling business and how vital it is to the global circular economy.

The pages bring global news and views from the across diverse and vibrant recyling industry, providing readers with a breadth of articles including first-hand BIR insights on its most important initiatives, as well as exclusive interviews from global industry leaders. Covering everything from recycling semantics to education, the second edition includes features on:

The Big Interview around the language and lexicon of recycling and why the use of words such as waste needs to change

Member Spotlight with a focus on international trade

The importance of education and the launch of the BIR Academy to raise awareness about the recycling industry

Young Member Spotlight: A career pathway to a better future, looking at the opportunities that recycling affords its workers

Advocacy initiatives by the BIR

Shaping a BIR Secretariat fit for the future

A look at the dynamic city of Singapore, host to this year’s BIR Convention.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the second edition of The Recyclist,” declared BIR President Susie Burrage. “We’ve expanded it to 60 pages, packed with a variety of insightful articles and topics. This edition also gives a bigger voice to our members, who have shared their valuable perspectives and opinion. I’m particularly excited to introduce a new section dedicated to Industry Recognition. This is our opportunity to honour the exceptional leaders who have made significant contributions to the recycling industry. Their hard work and dedication have been instrumental in driving our industry forward.”

Participants at the imminent BIR World Recycling Convention in Singapore (27-29 October 2024) will be given an advance hard copy of the magazine while BIR members at large and other stakeholders will be receiving theirs over the coming days via post. A digital copy of The Recyclist can be accessed here.

Source: BIR