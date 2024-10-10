Revolutionary progress in aluminium recycling: REDWAVE and Skapa set new benchmarks

With global environmental problems and increasing scarcity of resources, effective recycling is more important than ever. Skapa Recycling GmbH, in cooperation with REDWAVE, has made significant progress in aluminium recycling. Using state-of-the-art technology and optimised processes, they are maximising the recyclability of aluminium cans while reducing the environmental impact.

Aluminium is an exceptional material: it can be reused almost indefinitely without any loss of quality. Recycling an aluminium beverage can saves enormous amounts of resources and energy compared to producing a new one, using only about five per cent of the energy required to produce it from bauxite. However, of the 12,000 tonnes of used aluminium beverage cans (UBCs) on the Austrian market, only around 6,000 tonnes are officially recycled, often into low-grade alloys.

Skapa’s commitment to sustainable recycling

Skapa has been actively campaigning for change in the recycling sector since 2011. They process collected used beverage cans at a modern processing plant in Eastern Austria. The end product, cleaned and briquetted UBCs, is tied on pallets and delivered to specialised can alloy manufacturers throughout Europe. Skapa strives to ensure that every can finds its way back to recycling – can to can.

Innovative technology for efficient recycling

The recycling process for used aluminium beverage cans is complex and requires thorough cleaning and removal of contaminants. The heavy metal fraction was a particular challenge, as the large quantities involved made manual sorting impractical. Anton Skalnik, visionary owner and managing director of Skapa Recycling GmbH, recognised the need for an innovative solution early on and found it in the REDWAVE XRF sorting machine.

This state-of-the-art technology not only separates various heavy metals such as copper, brass and zinc, but also sorts aluminium cans according to their chemical composition. This enables precise and efficient processing, significantly improving the recycling process and maximising the recovery of valuable materials. The can waste we receive is first shredded, then separated into different fractions and thoroughly cleaned of impurities,‘ explains Skalnik. The integration of the REDWAVE XRF sorting machine into our operations represents significant progress and added value. This technology allows us to significantly increase the efficiency and precision of our recycling process and thus significantly increase the recycling rates,‘ says Skalnik proudly.

Partnership and technological innovation

The partnership between REDWAVE and Skapa Recycling GmbH demonstrates how advanced sorting technologies can revolutionise aluminium recycling. Our collaboration with REDWAVE and the use of the REDWAVE XRF sorting machine takes aluminium recycling to a new level,“ says Skalnik. This cooperation is an important step towards a more sustainable future.

Flexibility and sustainability

The modular concept of the REDWAVE XRF Sorting Machine makes it possible to start with a narrow sorting width at lower capacities. At a later stage, this can be expanded to a larger width to handle higher throughputs with minimal effort. In addition, Mr Skalnik powers much of the machinery with electricity from his own photovoltaic system to minimise the plant’s carbon footprint.

Video link of the plant: https://youtu.be/J2J0qDQcJxI

Source: BT-Systems GmbH / Competence Center REDWAVE