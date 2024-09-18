Reuse system can cut city emissions by 54 per cent

Evidence suggests reuse systems are the way forward for various packaging sectors, including takeaway food and drinks, says a new report by Zero Waste Europe.

In line with the recently agreed EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), this new report, produced by Eunomia Research & Consulting, entitled “Facilitating the Adoption of Takeaway Reuse Systems,” shows the course of action for public authorities to maximise the environmental and economic benefits of reuse systems. Switching to these systems may reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 54 per cent in Aarhus and 34 per cent in Berlin, according to the report.

The report explores the costs associated with six formats of single-use and reusable takeaway packaging systems based on two city case studies and investigates the policy instruments likely to drive higher levels of market adoption of reuse systems for packaging. While the difference in net cost varies by format, small vendors in cities like Aarhus and Berlin could see cost savings covering takeaway drinks cups and food service formats while large businesses may face higher costs due to the economies of scale favouring single-use packaging.

The report reveals that, while single-use packaging seems cheaper, there are hidden costs, such as those related to litter clean-up, litter disamenity and carbon impacts, that make it more expensive for vendors and consumers than a reuse system. To level the playing field, these external costs must be factored in, and public authorities should implement fiscal measures—such as levies or taxes—to create fair competition with its single-use counterparts.

In addition to fiscal intervention, the report outlines a series of complementary measures: while setting minimum requirements for reuse systems or making reuse the default packaging option in shops can encourage gradual shifts, more stringent measures like setting meaningful targets for reuse or establishing an outright ban on single-use packaging are considered more effective.

Larissa Copello, Packaging & Reuse Policy Officer at Zero Waste Europe, states: “Nobody can question the fact that reuse systems for takeaway packaging are needed to address our waste crisis. But without a serious scale and a rock-solid framework, it’s just not going to cut it. Single-use packaging still dominates the market, with reuse playing catch-up. It’s time to level the playing field through policy intervention to unlock reuse’s full potential.”

Andy Grant, Technical Director, Eunomia Research & Consulting, states: “Increased interest in the development of reuse systems for takeaway packaging within EU cities, regions and Member States is a really positive step forward. However, single-use takeaway packaging is currently the prime choice for vendors due to its low cost and convenience, with externalities unaccounted for in supply chain costs. Our analysis shows that to enable reuse systems to compete against these strong market forces, public authorities should implement specific policy measures to level the playing field. This will set up the right conditions for reuse systems to thrive and eventually become the norm.”

Fernando Rodríguez-Mata, Director General at the New European Reuse Alliance, states: “As pioneers of a future where reusable packaging becomes mainstream, we need to create a level playing field with single-use alternatives. This starts by acknowledging the hidden and externalised costs of the latter, often disregarded by policymakers and public authorities. Then, we must adequately apply the polluter-pays principle, making producers responsible for bearing the total costs of the end-of-life of the packaging they place on the market. This report is unique in shedding light on the costs associated with both reusable and disposable containers for six of the most common types of takeaway packaging. The results are unambiguous: we need policies that provide the conditions and incentives to transition to well-designed reuse systems, unlocking their full environmental and economic potential.“

Louise Lerche-Gredal, Managing director at Plastic Change, states: “Plastic is deeply rooted in modern life’s consumerism and convenience culture. The massive consumption of plastic has led to plastic pollution affecting our environment, biodiversity, climate and health. The only way to mitigate the consequences from plastic is to reduce the demand for plastic. When we move from single use to reuse of our products, we reduce the need to extract new resources from the planet and we reduce the negative consequences from increasing plastic production.”

Geir Sæther, SVP Circular Economy and head of Tomra Reuse, states: “Since the Aarhus pilot began in January 2024, the municipality has seen less litter from disposable cups on city streets. Also, the largest vendor participating decided to replace all disposable beer and soda cups with reusables, reducing on-site litter and waste management costs, following the success of the pilot. However, achieving the necessary adoption levels for full environmental benefits remains challenging, despite positive feedback on the system’s convenience. We believe regulatory measures are essential for reusable takeaway packaging to become the norm. The report’s findings from the Aarhus pilot should be valuable for other cities and countries considering similar systems.”

Source: Zero Waste Europe

Facilitating the Adoption of Takeaway Reuse Systems”: https://zerowasteeurope.eu/library/reuse-aarhus-berlin-public-authorities/

Addendum to “Assessing Climate Impact: Reusable Systems vs. Single-use Takeaway Packaging” [Published 05/09/2023] can be accessed here: https://zerowasteeurope.eu/library/assessing-climate-impact-reusable-systems-vs-single-use-takeaway-packaging/

The PPWR mandates final distributors of takeaway food and beverages to adopt reuse systems for packaging, aiming at at least 10% by 2030.