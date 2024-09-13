Pure Loop at Fakuma: ISEC evo also keeps composite materials in the loop

With the ISEC evo plastic pelletising system, Pure Loop offers a high-performance recycling machine for processing a wide range of production waste. In tests with thermoplastic composites and glass fibre waste,Pure Loop has already been able to confirm the high quality of the recycled pellets for return to injection moulding production several times. The member of the Erema Group will be on hand at Fakuma 2024 to answer any questions on the subject.

Thanks to the ISEC evo, production scrap from various plastics, such as polystyrene, polycarbonate, polypropylene and polyamide, can be gently processed into high-quality recycled pellets. „Our integrated shredder extruder combination is the perfect solution for injection moulders who want to return their production waste to the production cycle in high quality. This is a crucial aspect for a sustainable, cost-efficient and resource-saving production,“ says Manfred Dobersberger, Managing Director of Pure Loop.

Disposing of scrap parts and sprues from the injection moulding process is associated with work and sometimes high costs. Feeding them back to the production process therefore offers economic benefits for injection moulders. „Our ISEC evo sets new standards in the recycling of injection moulded parts by ensuring a consistently high quality of recycled pellets,“ explains Dobersberger. In contrast to grinding processes, only minimal changes in the Melt Flow Index (MFI) occur during repelletising and there is no dust, which promotes the formation of soot particles. The regranulate has the same shape and melt performance as virgin material, which makes it easier to feed back into the injection moulding machine.

High-quality recycled pellets made from 100 % glass fibre

The system, which is equipped with a melt filter, also copes excellently with challenging materials of different sizes and shapes. The use of high-quality carbide knives, a protected rotor, special treatment of the screw flights and other measures increase the wear resistance of the system. As a result, composite materials or glass fibres can also be optimally processed.

„During tests in August at our R&D Center in Ansfelden, the ISEC evo was once again able to prove its high performance,“ says Dobersberger. During the production of glass fibre-reinforced fabric, scrap is produced from the non-crimp fabric or also residual spools. The 100 percent glass fibres were fed into the recycling process without pre-shredding and compounded with polypropylene or other polymers. „In the tests, the recycled pellets produced showed higher mechanical properties than the virgin material from well-known manufacturers,“ emphasises Dobersberger.

The Pure Loop team will be available for discussions at the Fakuma in Friedrichshafen from 15 to 19 October. Dobersberger invites all visitors: „We have a high level of problem-solving expertise and are happy to discuss even the most challenging issues. Please come and talk to us at the Fakuma.“

Source: Pure Loop GesmbH (Erema Group)