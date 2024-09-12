EDA Think Tank 2024, October 9th in Brussels

Uniting Industry Leaders to Shape the Future of Demolition and C&D Waste Management

The European Demolition Association (EDA) is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of the EDA Think Tank 2024, taking place on October 9th, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. After a successful virtual edition in 2022, this year’s event will return to an in-person format, fostering direct dialogue and collaboration among key industry stakeholders.

The EDA Think Tank 2024 is set to focus on two crucial themes in the demolition and decontamination industry: Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Protocol and Guidance; Audits Before Demolition and Renovation Works.

Designed to encourage open discussions, the Think Tank will provide a platform for contractors, engineering companies, asset owners, and other key professionals to share insights, challenges, and innovative solutions. The goal is to promote sustainable practices in construction, demolition, and waste management, while aligning with the EU’s updated regulations.

Program Highlights:

8:30 – Reception and Accreditation

Debate Session 1: New C&D Waste Management Protocol

This session will cover current practices and innovations in C&D waste management, alongside the presentation of the updated EU Protocol and Guidance by Mr. Florian Flacheneker and Mr. Philippe Moseley from the European Commission.

Panelists include: Ms. Liesbet Van Cauwenberghe (Tracimat), Mr. Florian Flacheneker (European Commission), Mr. Stefano Panseri (Nadeco), Ms. Katrin Mees (Deutscher-Abbruchverband), Mr. Marco Camboni (RPA Europe).

Debate Session 2: Guidance for Resource Audits Before Demolition & Renovation Works

This session will explore best practices and future initiatives for audits before demolition and renovation works, with insights from Mr. Johan D’Hooghe of Tracimat.

Panelists include: Mr. Thomas Kasper (BRV), Mr. Philippe Moseley (European Commission), Mr. Johan D’Hooghe (Tracimat), Mr. Duncan Rudall (NFDC).

Location: The event will be held at EMBUILD, located at Av. des Arts 20, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium.

Registration Information: Participation is free of charge, but advance registration is required. To secure your spot, please sign up through the EDA’s official website. Registration is only confirmed upon receiving a confirmation email.

Join us for a day of insightful discussions, networking, and collaborative problem-solving at the EDA Think Tank 2024. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with industry experts and be part of shaping the future of demolition and C&D waste management in Europe.

For more information, visit www.europeandemolition.org or contact us at: info@europeandemolition.org

Source: European Demolition Association (EDA)