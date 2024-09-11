Appointment of new Managing Director at EuPC on 30 September, 2024

The EuPC Board of Directors appoints Paolo Bochicchio as the new EuPC Managing Director as of 30 September 2024 to replace the current Managing Director Bernard Merkx who had been appointed for a transition period of 2 years since the departure of Alexandre Dangis on January 1st, 2023.

This decision follows the transformation of EuPC and is based on the fact that EuPC needs a full-time dedicated person with the right advocacy skills and network in Brussels to secure that the long-term interest of plastics converters are well positioned towards EU Regulators.

Paolo has more than 20 years’ experience in senior management, public affairs and communication roles across various organizations.

“Paolo worked previously for EuPC as Packaging Division manager and knows our industry very well and was until recently the secretary general of PCEP, so we believe he is the right fit for the future of our association,“ said Benoit Hennaut, EuPC President.

Furthermore, we would like to thank Bernard for his activities at the head of EuPC for almost 2 years having assisted us in this management change and transition phase. Bernard will of course remain linked to our plastics network as manager of ESWA and PET Sheet Europe as well as co-founder of WFO.

“Returning to lead a team where I once began my professional career in Brussels is both an honor and a responsibility. As Managing Director, I am excited to build on our shared history, driving innovation and sustainability in the plastic conversion industry. Together, we will shape a future that reflects our values and expertise, turning challenges into opportunities for growth and success,” said Paolo Bochicchio.

Source: EuPC