Green Light for a New Phosphorus Recovery Plant

EasyMining and Gelsenwasser, through their joint venture Phosphorgewinnung Schkopau GmbH (PGS), have received the green light to establish a phosphorus recovery plant based on the Ash2Phos technology in Schkopau, Germany. The process of extracting vital phosphorus from sewage sludge is now underway.

In addition to the benefits for phosphorus supply, the project will also have significant positive impacts on environmental protection and waste management in Germany.

“The State Administrative Office positive statement presents a golden chance for us to establish a circular solution for the vital nutrient phosphorus. We eagerly look forward to initiating the phosphorus recovery process, which will not only secure a stable supply of high-quality phosphorus within Europe but also contribute to a more sustainable food supply”, says Christian Kabbe, CEO at EasyMining Germany.

„The positive permit from the State Administrative Office gives us the opportunity to finally start processing waste from municipal wastewater treatment and to strengthen water and soil protection in Germany. Phosphorus recovery is key to making urban water management waste-free and reintegrating these valuable materials back into the economic cycle“, says Martin Braunersreuther, Head of Sales – Industry Services at Gelsenwasser AG.

The new facility in Schkopau will utilise the Ash2Phos technology, developed by the innovation company EasyMining, part of the Ragn-Sells Group. Through this technology, more than 90 percent of phosphorus can be extracted from the ash generated during sewage sludge incineration. The objective is to replace phosphorus from mines, especially from Russia and Morocco, with locally produced recycled phosphorus.

As an infrastructure company, Gelsenwasser is responsible for the entire water cycle. In view of the need to use resources efficiently, close cycles, and actively protect soil and water, Gelsenwasser have launched the initiative ‘Sauberer Phosphor 2029’.



“The ‘Sauberer Phosphor 2029’ initiative is of great importance to us in order to draw attention to the issue and establish a more environmentally friendly and efficient method of phosphorus recovery”, says Henning Pretis, responsible for Public Affairs and Strategy in the Sewage Sludge Department at Gelsenwasser.

Phosphorus is a vital ingredient in for example fertilisers and an essential additive for livestock feed. Today its primary source is phosphate rock, a non-renewable resource. But new processes to recover phosphorus from incinerated sewage sludge are being developed and implemented into large scale operations. Sewage sludge ash is not only a potential circular source of phosphorus but a domestic one as well.

“If we are serious about building a sustainable society, we must utilise the resources we already have. In the Ash2Phos-plant we will not only extract and recover phosphorus but also other products such as ferric chloride and sodium aluminate. All as commercial products important for the society”, says Mr. Kabbe.