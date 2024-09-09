Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Fuel Cell and Electrolyser Recycling in Europe

Hensel Recycling GmbH, an expert in the recycling of end-of-life PGM materials, and Mastermelt Ltd, a leader in the refining of complex PGM materials are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing the recycling and processing of PGM-based fuel cell and electrolyser materials in Europe.

Hensel Recycling’s extensive expertise in collection, dismantling and mechanical processing of end-of-life fuel cells, combined with Mastermelt’s proficiency in processing and refining of the MEAs and manufacturing scrap, will provide a robust framework for this partnership. The collaboration focuses on leveraging both companies’ strengths to improve the availability and efficiency of recycling all metals and other critical raw materials from the manufacturing chain and end-of-life units.

Both companies are leaders in their respective fields, each an associate member of the LPPM, with global locations and strong customer relationships. Initially the collaboration will focus in Europe on the fast-growing hydrogen sector.

“This collaboration with Hensel Recycling is a significant step forward in our mission to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of precious metal recycling,” says Dr Jamie Conway-Baker, CCO of Mastermelt Ltd. “By integrating our core capabilities, we aim to deliver a wider range of services to our customers and to support the circular economy. We are thrilled to formalize this partnership with a long-term well-respected partner in Hensel Recycling”

„We have a long-term relationship with Mastermelt and it’s a natural progression to put our strength finally together,” says Oliver Krestin, Managing Director of Hensel Recycling GmbH. “Both companies will bring sustainable recycling and refining solutions for critical raw materials to the hydrogen world.”

Source: Hensel Recycling