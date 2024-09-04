Solinatra and Plastribution Sign Partnership to Grow the UK and Ireland Plant Based Materials Market

The partnership between Solinatra and Plastribution is designed to address the rapidly growing demand for Solinatra materials in the UK and Ireland. Solinatra’s plant-based materials provide an essential alternative to fossil-based plastics, Solinatra materials are biodegradable, fossil-free and compost in weeks, without leaving behind microplastics or harmful pollutants.



Plastribution’s well-established customer base across diverse industries, including packaging, automotive, construction, and medical, will now have access to Solinatra’s cutting-edge materials, which run in existing production lines, offering manufacturers a seamless transition to sustainable solutions without compromising on performance or sustainability.

The partnership underscores both companies‘ commitment to driving the green transition in the materials industry and reducing the environmental impact of single-use plastics while maintaining product quality and consumer experience.

Leadership Perspective

“We are thrilled to partner with Plastribution, a company that shares our vision for a sustainable future,” said Robert de Jong, CEO of Solinatra. “Solinatra is the truly sustainable alternative to single use plastics, and this partnership will accelerate the transition to plastic-pollution free future. Together, we are committed to transforming the materials market and making a positive impact on the planet.”

Mike Boswell, Managing Director of Plastribution, added: “Our collaboration with Solinatra aligns perfectly with our strategy to offer innovative, sustainable solutions to our customers. We are excited to bring Solinatra’s unique materials to the UK market, providing customers with a more sustainable alternative to traditional plastics.“

About Solinatra

Solinatra is the truly sustainable solution to single use plastics. Innovative biomaterials that are 100% natural and plant-based, with all the benefits of plastic and none of the drawbacks. Fully biodegradable and compostable, free of PFAS and microplastics, Solinatra is the natural solution.

About Plastribution

Sourced globally from a range of major petrochemical producers, Plastribution supply polymers, masterbatches and custom compounds for a variety of industries and markets, including: packaging, construction, automotive, medical, industrial electronic and electrical applications.

Source: Solinatra