4th PVC4Cables Conference: Market Development Through Innovation

With the theme „Market Development Through Innovation“, PVC4Cables – the platform dedicated to the PVC cables value chain – will host its fourth bi-annual conference in Prague, Czech Republic, on 16 October 2024.

The conference will present and debate the state-of-the-art developments in PVC cables and their numerous technical and functional benefits for users and consumers, with special attention to innovations for sustainability.

“This fourth PVC4Cables Conference is a source of pride for us,” said Magdalena Garczyńska, PVC4Cables Project Leader. “It summarises the results of our approach based on the collaboration among PVC resin manufacturers, stabiliser and plasticiser producers, converters, industry experts, universities and research bodies. This approach has made it possible to give a new impetus to the environmentally responsible innovation of the sector. With more than 30 studies and research presented in international conferences or published in scientific literature in these years of intense work, we have confirmed the vitality and the forward-looking attitude of the sector. Through research for new, safer and more sustainable formulations, and by seeking innovative solutions to improve the circularity of the sector, we have demonstrated that PVC cables are to be considered a precious resource also for the future.”

The PVC4Cables Conference 2024 will shed light on PVC cable market update at the European, Eastern European and international level; on the European regulations impacting PVC cables; and on PVC cable standards in Europe and beyond.

Particular attention will be paid to fire behaviour and PVC cables performance in terms of flammability, smoke, smoke toxicity and acidity, as well as on the detection and separation of PVC cables with legacy additives and legacy additives extraction solutions for a safe recycling of cables. In addition, thanks to the wide participation of heterogeneous stakeholders from industry and academia, the Conference will provide the ideal environment for fruitful exchanges of ideas and experiences and for networking.

“Understanding what the trends for the future will be, both from a technical-scientific standpoint and from the point of view of regulations and standards that will impact the PVC cables sector, is a fundamental part of the work we are carrying out in PVC4Cables. Equally important is to be able to provide answers and to offer innovative solutions. This is the objective that we have set ourselves since the setup of the platform and that we have demonstrated we can achieve to compete on the market,” added Carlo Ciotti, PVC4Cables Spokesperson.

Don’t miss the 4th PVC4Cables Conference!

Participation to the conference is free of charge, but online registration is required. Further information on the event, registration and programme are available at: Link

Source: PVC4Cables

