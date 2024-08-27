Chemical Recycling Europe Forum in Brussels on November 27, 2024

„Meet the people and companies who are driving the industry and discover what needs to happen to drive greater circularity with chemical recycling.“

Chemical Recycling Europe is excited to announce its upcoming conference scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. This eagerly anticipated event held at the BluePoint conference venue will gather industry leaders, policymakers, value chain partners, investors, and other key stakeholders to discuss the latest advancements and challenges in the European chemical recycling sector.

Chemical Recycling Europe represents a dynamic industry set to play a crucial role in a circular transition. Chemical Recycling is recognised across the value chain as critical for achieving Europe’s circular economy targets. However, in order to achieve this, the value chain must work together with society and government to address regulatory conditions, funding, and systemic conditions for recycling technologies.

Against the backdrop of CRE’s annual gathering, this conference will address pivotal questions: how chemical recycling can best deliver on its promise to society, the contributions each stakeholder can offer, and the anticipated next steps forward.

Key Topics and Speakers Include:

Regulatory Landscape: from the European Commission to The Global Plastics Treaty

LCA: Beyond Plastics Circularity to CO2 Savings

Chemical Recycling from a Waste Management Perspective

Recycled content: the brand owner perspective

Recent progress & future milestones – Update on industry status

Supply Development: Industry Insights and Market Reporting

Innovative Equipment Solutions

Investor Perspectives: Panel Discussion

Detailed agenda and speakers list to follow soon.

Source: Chemical Recycling Europe (CRE)