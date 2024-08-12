Henri Kinnunen will join Tana as VP, Product Management and Business Development

Henri Kinnunen (42) has a strong international business background with WOIMA Corporation, where he served as a Chief Executive Officer and oversaw over 700 sales projects.

He has also worked several years in the Finnish technology company Wärtsilä both in Finland and abroad. Henri has a master’s degree in both Mechanical Engineering and in Industrial Management and Economics. Through his previous work experience, Henri has a comprehensive understanding and strategic foresight of the global waste management industry and the circular economy.

”I am thrilled and proud to join the Tana team especially in this moment of growth and as I can remain in the circular economy industry working for greener future. I am grateful and excited for this opportunity which fits my values and ambition levels perfectly. So, let’s roll up the sleeves and start making an impact,” states Henri Kinnunen.Henri Kinnunen (Photo: Tana Oy) Henri will be a member of Tana’s management board and will play an active role in developing Tana Oy’s product strategy and portfolio at the operational level. „I am very pleased that Henri is joining our team. He will bring us a lot of competence about waste management and a wide contact network globally. I am proud that Tana is able to attract such a high-level talent like Henri who has proven his leadership and vision in his previous roles,” says Kalle Saarimaa, CEO of Tana Oy.

Source: Tana Oy