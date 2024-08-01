Eriez Shred1 Ballistic Separator Delivers Rapid ROI for Scrap Metal Processors

After more than a decade on the market, the Eriez Shred1 Ballistic Separator is continuing to revolutionize the recycling industry. By delivering premium, low-copper shred, the Shred1 enables scrap processors to secure higher pricing per ton, resulting in a swift and substantial return on investment (ROI).

This transformative impact is even more pronounced in the current market landscape. With global steel demand surging, scrap processors face increasing pressure to supply high-grade ferrous products to steel mills. The Shred1 Ballistic Separator meets this challenge by producing premium, low-copper shred from automobiles and other mixed consumer waste containing complex steel components.

The Shred1 Ballistic Separator efficiently separates iron-rich ferrous materials from mixed metals and waste streams post-drum magnet flow, producing two distinct fractions: No. 1 Shred, a premium, low-copper (0.16-0.2% Cu) product, and No. 2 Shred, a traditional ferrous product. Positioned strategically after primary scrap drums and before the picking station, the Shred1 employs a unique magnetic element for maximum ferrous recovery. Eriez Metals Recycling Market Manager Mike Shattuck points out that many customers opt to install the Eriez PokerSort to complement the Shred1 by removing long, troublesome components, commonly known as pokers, from the process.

Over the years, Eriez has rigorously tested the Shred1 Ballistic Separator, processing over 1,000 tons of shred using an X-ray analyzer. Results consistently show an average copper content below 0.2%, significantly lower than that of the control group from multiple shredder yards, confirming Shred1’s superior performance.

Shattuck explains that scrap processors worldwide are achieving impressive returns with the Shred1. „By recovering low-copper shred that commands top prices per ton and reducing the need for hand-picking, the Shred1 is proving its value in the field and earning customers‘ loyalty,” he says.

Tri-State Iron & Metal of Arkansas is among the scores of processors benefiting from the Shred1 Ballistic Separator. With the enhanced performance of the Shred 1, Tri State Iron and Metal has reduced the copper content in its ferrous to under 0.20%. Additionally, Tri-State has reduced picking labor by 50%.

To explore how the Eriez Shred1 Ballistic Separator can revolutionize your scrap processing operation, visit: Link

Source: Eriez