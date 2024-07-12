Carsten Heuer becomes VinylPlus New Vice-Chairman

VinylPlus is pleased to announce that the General Assembly unanimously elected Carsten Heuer, Chief Executive Officer of Rehau Windows Solutions, as the new vice-chairman for the next two years as from May 22, 2024.

Carsten Heuer joined Rehau Industries SE & Co. KG. in 2017, where he is also member of the Executive Board. Before joining the company, he was Managing Director at Schollglas Holding and Executive Senior Vice-President at Schüco International KG. Carsten Heuer joined the VinylPlus Steering Board in 2023.

Carsten Heuer succeeds Myriam Tryjefaczka, Tarkett, in the role. The VinylPlus General Assembly thanks Myriam for her four years of vice-chairwomanship and her dedication to VinylPlus’ mission.

Following his election, Carsten Heuer said: “There is the clear necessity for strengthening a competitive and resilient EU industry while aligning and supporting the European Green Deal. This means that a strong European industrial policy also is the backbone of social, economic, and environmental sustainability in the European PVC sector providing increasingly sustainable solutions across vital sectors.

VinylPlus stands for a commitment of the PVC industry and for increasingly sustainable solutions across vital sectors such as healthcare, construction, food, digital infrastructure, and mobility. As Europe navigates its industrial transition, cohesive policies that prioritize sustainability, competitiveness, and EU industrial resilience will be decisive. VinylPlus will continue to support the sustainable growth of its members with full commitment, representing high-quality and environmentally friendly products.”

Source: VinylPlus