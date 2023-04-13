13. April 2023
Anzeige

Eriez Promotes John Blicha to Vice President, Global Marketing & Brand Management

116
Magnetic Separator (Photo: Eriez)

Eriez announces the promotion of John Blicha to Vice President, Global Marketing & Brand Management. Blicha will spearhead the company´s worldwide marketing and go-to-market sales strategies, according to President and CEO Lukas Guenthardt.

John Blicha (Photo: Eriez)

Blicha joined Eriez in 2012 as Marketing Communications Manager and served most recently as Senior Director, Global Marketing and Brand Management. “John has made significant contributions to the company throughout his career at Eriez,” says Guenthardt. “With his tenacity and talent, he has built and shaped a dynamic global marketing team that is well-prepared to successfully lead the organization into the future.”

Guenthardt emphasizes that Blicha’s deep knowledge of Eriez’ many products, varied markets, and diverse cultures empower his team to craft and carry out effective initiatives that resonate with audiences and align with the company’s strategic objectives.

“During his time with Eriez, John has helped to grow the company’s revenue and maximize its market share, while also improving the customer experience and elevating the Eriez brand on the worldwide stage,” says Guenthardt, and adds: “In his new role, John’s aptitude for change management and innovative approaches to marketing and sales strategies will further strengthen Eriez’ ability to design and deliver the right solutions to our global markets.”

Blicha holds two degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania: a Bachelor of Science in marketing and a Bachelor of Science in management. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from California University of Pennsylvania.

Source: Eriez

Anzeige
Vorheriger Artikel
Gentle method allows for eco-friendly recycling of solar cells

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,605FollowerFolgen
15,802FollowerFolgen
562AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH