Gareth Meese Promoted to Managing Director of Eriez-Europe

Eriez announces the promotion of Gareth Meese to Managing Director of Eriez-Europe. In this key leadership role within the company’s global group, Meese will be responsible for driving the growth and development of Eriez-Europe, ensuring that its plans align with the organization’s worldwide corporate strategies.

Meese began his career with Eriez as an Export Sales Engineer at the company’s Cardiff operations. Over time, he progressed to various other roles within Eriez and served most recently as Regional Sales Director – EMEA, where he led Eriez’ strategic sales efforts for Europe, the Middle East, India, and Northern Africa.

According to Eric Nelson, Eriez Vice President, International Operations and Business Development, Meese will take on many new challenges as Managing Director of Eriez-Europe. “Gareth will focus on critical initiatives related to people development, process improvements, technology advancements, and the continued advancement of Eriez as a global solutions provider,” he says. Nelson adds, “Gareth’s exceptional ability to grow sales, combined with his proven expertise in motivating and mentoring his team, will be vital to the ongoing success of Eriez-Europe.”

Established in 1942, Eriez is a global leader in separation technologies. Our commitment to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection and material handling equipment. The company’s 900+ employees provide trusted technical solutions to the mining, food, recycling, packaging, aggregate and other processing industries. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, USA, Eriez designs, manufactures, and markets on six continents through 12 owned international subsidiaries and an extensive sales representative network. For more information, visit: www.eriez.com

Source: Eriez