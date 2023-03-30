Untha shredding technology looks back on a successful 2022

Global demand for shredding technology “Made in Austria” remains high.

Untha shredding technology GmbH, the Austrian premium manufacturer of industrial shredding systems headquartered in Kuchl, looks back on a successful 2022: The company achieved yet another record turnover in the region of 80 million Euro, set up a new subsidiary in Turkey, noted a distinct improvement of supply conditions, came up with product innovations, made progress with regard to digitalisation and hired 50 new employees.

“2022 was a successful year for Untha: We have extended our global sales and service network further, invested in our production site and made great strides when it comes to innovation and digitalisation – and we have our reliable employees to thank for all those things. They are the basis of our success. I am incredibly proud of this team effort,” says Alois Kitzberger, CEO of Untha shredding technology.

In the financial year 2022, the company chalked up yet another record turnover in the region of 80 million Euros and sold more than 500 shredders, reflecting an increase in all product segments. The company has an export rate of around 90 per cent. Untha shredders are in use all over the world in a wide range of applications, for instance for material recycling, the processing of residual and waste wood, and the production of alternative fuels for thermal and energy recovery. In this way, the company makes an important contribution towards the conservation of resources and the sustainable processing and reduction of waste.

Continued expansion course

All the shredders and the associated conveyor technology are developed and manufactured at the Kuchl site. The share of in-house production lies at 80 per cent. The purchase of Aigner Stahlbau Verkehrstechnik GmbH in Pöttelsdorf/Burgenland means that Untha has secured its supply of essential components. The company first began to source strategic components of important assemblies in Austria instead of in other countries years ago, thereby protecting supply chains and ensuring timely deliveries for its customers.

In addition, Untha enlarged its sales network in 2022, setting up a new subsidiary in Turkey. The company already has four other subsidiaries, in Germany, Poland, the US and the UK. Partner enterprises in 40 countries all over the world complete its international sales network.

Investing in the future

“We are confident about the future and intend on continuing our expansion course based on continuous growth and trailblazing investments. In this way, we will continue to offer our customers premium quality, innovative technology and first-rate service,” says Alois Kitzberger. The Untha team always puts its customers and their satisfaction first. With this in mind, the Service Competence Center of the manufacturer was extended in 2022, with a new department for the sustainable refitting of cutters. Thanks to Untha’s continuously growing service team and offering, customers also enjoy excellent after-sales support.

For several years now, the company has been focusing strongly on innovation and digitalisation. This includes new developments and advancements in shredding technology as well as digitalised and interconnected products, always with the goal of making machines even more user-friendly and efficient. Examples of the great strides made with regard to digitalisation include the intelligent monitoring system “Untha Genius” and the digital customer portal “MyUntha”. Big Data is another area that is growing in importance all the time: data collected with the help of digital products is used to improve existing products and processes.

Sustainability is also a key topic for Untha shredding technology GmbH. At the Kuchl site, a range of measures has been taken to preserve resources and make a contribution towards greater efficiency. For instance, offices and production facilities are heated with a wood-chip heating system using residual wood, and low-energy LED lighting has been installed throughout. In addition, e-vehicles are charged using the photovoltaic plant on the company roof, set to double in size in 2023 so that it will produce 350,000 kWh of sustainable energy every year.

Source: Untha shredding technology GmbH