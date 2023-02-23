worldsteel Report: January 2023 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 63 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 145.3 million tonnes (Mt) in January 2023, a 3.3% decrease compared to January 2022.

Crude steel production by region: Africa produced 1.2 Mt in January 2023, down 4.9% on January 2022. Asia and Oceania produced 107.5 Mt, down 0.2%. The EU (27) produced 10.3 Mt, down 15.2%. Europe, Other produced 3.3 Mt, down 17.5%. The Middle East produced 3.8 Mt, up 19.7%. North America produced 9.1 Mt, down 5.6%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 6.5 Mt, down 24.9%. South America produced 3.6 Mt, down 0.6%.

The 63 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 97% of total world crude steel production in 2022. Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa, Tunisia

Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Viet Nam

European Union (27)

Europe, Other: Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, United Kingdom

Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States

Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China is estimated to have produced 79.5 Mt in January 2023, up 2.3% on January 2022. India produced 10.9 Mt, down 0.2%. Japan produced 7.2 Mt, down 6.9%. The United States produced 6.5 Mt, down 6.8%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.8 Mt, down 8.9%. South Korea produced 5.5 Mt, down 9.8%. Germany produced 2.9 Mt, down 10.2%. Brazil produced 2.8 Mt, down 4.9%. Iran is estimated to have produced 2.7 Mt, up 27.7%. Türkiye produced 2.6 Mt, down 17.6%.

Source: worldsteel