23. Februar 2023
worldsteel Report: January 2023 Crude Steel Production

222
Foto: Pixabay

World crude steel production for the 63 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 145.3 million tonnes (Mt) in January 2023, a 3.3% decrease compared to January 2022.

Crude steel production by region: Africa produced 1.2 Mt in January 2023, down 4.9% on January 2022. Asia and Oceania produced 107.5 Mt, down 0.2%. The EU (27) produced 10.3 Mt, down 15.2%. Europe, Other produced 3.3 Mt, down 17.5%. The Middle East produced 3.8 Mt, up 19.7%. North America produced 9.1 Mt, down 5.6%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 6.5 Mt, down 24.9%. South America produced 3.6 Mt, down 0.6%.

The 63 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 97% of total world crude steel production in 2022. Regions and countries covered by the table:

  • Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa, Tunisia
  • Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Viet Nam
  • European Union (27)
  • Europe, Other: Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, United Kingdom
  • Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
  • North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
  • Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine
  • South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China is estimated to have produced 79.5 Mt in January 2023, up 2.3% on January 2022. India produced 10.9 Mt, down 0.2%. Japan produced 7.2 Mt, down 6.9%. The United States produced 6.5 Mt, down 6.8%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.8 Mt, down 8.9%. South Korea produced 5.5 Mt, down 9.8%. Germany produced 2.9 Mt, down 10.2%. Brazil produced 2.8 Mt, down 4.9%. Iran is estimated to have produced 2.7 Mt, up 27.7%. Türkiye produced 2.6 Mt, down 17.6%.

Source: worldsteel

RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa.

