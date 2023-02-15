16. Februar 2023
Anzeige

Kuusakoski announces first composite treatment plant in Finland

629
Source: Kuusakoski

The recycling company is going to build a new composite shredding and treatment plant at its Hyvinkää site in Southern Finland.

The investment includes the renovation of a building that currently exists at the Kuusakoski Hyvinkää site, as well as the construction of the new processing line. The value of the investment will be over 4 million euros, of which 35 per cent will be financed by Business Finland from RRF (Recovery and Resilience Facility) funding.

“Our investment brings the circular economy solution piloted in Germany to Finland. With it, we can provide the best industrial scale recycling process for composite materials locally”, says Mikko Kuusilehto, President and CEO. “The demand for a recycling solution for composites is rising already, as the amount of composite waste will increase: wind turbines, airplanes, boats and other vehicles contain considerable and increasing amounts of composites.”

Composites are utilised in cement production

The composite waste is supplied as a raw material by Kuusakoski to the cement industry. The shredded composite material is co-processed in cement production, where it can be efficiently utilised without residual ash.

Composite material contains both fibres and polymers. In this co-processing, the fibres are substituting limestone and the polymers are substituting fossil fuel. The utilisation of composite lowers the CO2-emissions significantly. Kuusakoski highlights a common misconception about the shredded composite material that this new plant will produce: “It is good to understand that the shredded composite materials are not mixed with concrete. They are used in the production of clinker – the pre-product that is used to prepare cement – and no trace of fibres is left in the cement that is then used for preparing concrete.”

Two industrial shredders ensure effectiveness

The new facility will improve the efficiency of the process that was piloted in the award winning KiMuRa project. The processing line is planned to be in full production by the end of 2025. The new plant will consist of two shredders, several covered conveyors, a magnet, and a dust control system. The dust control system is especially important, as the processing of composites creates large amounts of fine, harmful dust.

Source: Kuusakoski

Vorheriger Artikel
An der FH Münster entsteht ein Circular Hub
Nächster Artikel
RecycleMe lanciert kostenloses Recyclingfähigkeits-Tool in der Slowakei

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,605FollowerFolgen
15,833FollowerFolgen
561AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH