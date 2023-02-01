1. Februar 2023
December 2022 crude steel production and 2022 global crude steel production totals

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 140.7 million tonnes (Mt) in December 2022, a 10.8% decrease compared to December 2021. Total world crude steel production was 1,878.5 Mt in 2022, a 4.2% decrease compared to 2021.

Africa produced 1.1 Mt in December 2022, down 8.9% on December 2021. Asia and Oceania produced 104.9 Mt, down 9.2%. The EU (27) produced 9.2 Mt, down 16.7%. Europe, Other produced 3.4 Mt, down 19.2%. The Middle East produced 3.7 Mt, up 0.4%. North America produced 8.8 Mt, down 9.9%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 6.2 Mt, down 28.4%. South America produced 3.3 Mt, down 3.8%.

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2021.

  • Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa
  • Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Pakistan, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Viet Nam
  • Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan
  • European Union (27)
    Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, United Kingdom
  • Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
  • North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
  • South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 77.9 Mt in December 2022, down 9.8% on December 2021. India produced 10.6 Mt, up 0.8%. Japan produced 6.9 Mt, down 13.1%. The United States produced 6.5 Mt, down 8.3%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.5 Mt, down 11.3%. South Korea produced 5.2 Mt, down 11.6%. Germany produced 2.7 Mt, down 14.6%. Türkiye produced 2.7 Mt, down 20.0%. Brazil produced 2.5 Mt, down 5.2%. Iran produced 2.7 Mt, up 3.3%.

Source: worldsteel

