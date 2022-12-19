Eco Expo Asia 2022 concludes with increased participation

Eco Expo Asia 2022, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), drew to a successful close yesterday.

This year’s expo adopted the HKTDC’s Exhibition + hybrid model, combining access to the physical show and engaging a wider global audience virtually. It attracted close to 250 exhibitors from 9 countries and regions, an increase of 18 percent compared to last year. Nearly 9200 industry buyers visited the physical expo and browsed products online.

The online platform will continue to run until this Saturday (24 December). As of today, the fair has already arranged more than 500 business meetings, enabling more participants worldwide to explore business opportunities through the expo’s online platform.

Under the theme “Green Innovation for Carbon Neutrality”, the show explored the technologies aimed to decarbonise the world. Highlights included pavilions from Japan, Canada and Hong Kong showcasing a wide range of green innovations and technologies. Products and solutions in the fields of green transportation, new energy, green finance and ESG, waste management and more were on display at the expo. Finally, the Eco Asia Conference covered key environmental issues including green finance, hydrogen economy, circular economy, carbon neutrality, green retrofits and the latest development of related government projects in Hong Kong.

The exhibitors and visitors were equally pleased with this year’s offering and expressed their appreciation for an in-person event in Hong Kong, recognising the importance of face-to-face interaction and the trend of hybrid events for business communication. The fair therefore provided a much-needed online and offline platform, facilitating industry recovery and promoting business collaboration.

Japan Pavilion returns to the expo with the largest line-up ever and one buyer plans to purchase products worth HKD 5 million

Tatsuya Makishima, Chairman of Environment Committee of The Hong Kong Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry said: “The Japan pavilion returns to this year’s Eco Expo Asia, featuring the largest line-up ever with 38 exhibitors. It is fully supported by the Hong Kong Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKJCCI) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). Japanese exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of green innovations along three main fields: infrastructure-related green technologies, sustainable textiles and eco-friendly plastics. They are keen to develop the markets in the Greater Bay Area through the expo. Local and overseas buyers are very interested in Japanese green innovations, such as biomass-based plastics. Japanese exhibitors are happy with buyers’ responses.”

Andrew Choi, Senior Marketing and Communications Officer, ALBA Integrated Waste Solutions, said: “We have participated at the fair since 2014, and this year we are showcasing and demonstrating to the public what we’ve been doing in e-waste recycling. We’ve received positive feedback with quite a number of visitors at our booth inquiring about our services. Eco Expo Asia is one of the most significant events in Hong Kong regarding environmental protection and provides opportunities to waste management industry players to exchange innovations and new ideas.”

Dang Xinjun, Executive President of GBT Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore remarked: “We are a solar power system solution provider in Singapore. I’m visiting Eco Expo Asia this year to look for new ideas and products and to know more about the latest trends. Through the HKTDC’s Click2Match, I have set up several meetings with exhibitors at the physical expo. So far, I have found four to five potential suppliers of solar panels, solar power systems, IoT lighting solutions and solar batteries. I plan to buy HKD 5 million worth of solar-related products through these suppliers.”

Conal Chan Tsang Shing, Deputy General Manager, Envac Far East Ltd, said: “We’ve attended Eco Expo Asia many times, and we’re here today to promote the latest design of our automated refuse collection system. Visitors to our booth think it is a good fit with the local municipal waste charging system, and are keen to learn more about it as it is completely new to the market. I think it is well accepted that this exhibition is the most representative event for environmental protection, so I would recommend everyone in this field to join.”

Eco Expo Asia 2023 will take place from 26 – 29 October 2023 in Hong Kong. The expo will again be jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government. For more information about the fair, please email ecoexpo@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com or exhibitions@hktdc.org, or visit www.ecoexpoasia.com.

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd