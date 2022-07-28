Start planning for the BIR World Recycling Convention

Round-Table Sessions, Dubai. Registrations will open on Monday, 1 August 2022.

Tapping into the vast business opportunities of the Middle East was one of the many reasons why BIR decided to go back to the coveted conference destination of Dubai. This city never fails to impress and surprise, with constant innovation and superlatives while offering exquisite convention venues with all the amenities that make a business stay feel like a holiday.

We are returning to the venue of our last event in Dubai in 2015, the InterContinental Hotel Festival City. Set in one of Dubai’s cosmopolitan destinations with stunning waterfront and skyline views, this 5-star hotel offers an exquisite luxury experience with opulent rooms, topnotch dining with a Michelin starred Chef, award-winning SPA and renowned pool, as well as a 4,250 m² Event Centre. There is direct access to the world class Dubai Festival City Mall and the hotel is only a 10-minute drive away from Dubai airport.

Explore the Convention Website for more information.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)