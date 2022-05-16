BIR welcomes new Deputy Director for Trade & Environment

The Bureau of International Recycling is pleased to announce the arrival of a new member of staff, Ms Alev Somer, as from Monday, 16 May 2022.

Ms Somer has over 7 years of experience in Public Affairs, working on environmental and industrial policies in Brussels. She has been leading the environment and technical committees of the European Aggregates Association (UEPG) since 2016 and has advocated the uptake of secondary raw materials in a traditionally primary producer industry. She held prominent roles in EU expert groups, addressing circular economy and sustainability. Previously, she worked with the European Network of Cities (Eurocities) and the Birmingham City Council on sustainable city management projects. In her capacity as Deputy Director for Trade & Environment, Ms Somer will be working closely with Ross Bartley, BIR Director for Trade & Environment, on all ongoing trade issues and environmental matters impacting the recycling industry worldwide .

A French and Turkish national, Alev studied in the UK and continued her career in Brussels. She studied political science and holds an MSc in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Birmingham. She speaks French, English and Turkish fluently and can communicate in Spanish and Italian.

“With Alev, BIR is gaining a highly competent and promising colleague who will certainly be an asset for our legislative and policy work,” says BIR Director General Arnaud Brunet. “Her experience and also her international background are the perfect fit for our organization, and I am certain that our members will benefit greatly from her expertise, drive and vision.” Ms Somer will be attending the upcoming World Recycling Convention in Barcelona, where she will be presented to BIR leaders and the wider membership.

Source: BIR