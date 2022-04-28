28. April 2022
Join us at the European Recycling Conference 2022!

Madrid (Photo: Pixabay)

The European Recycling Conference 2022 is quickly approaching! EuRIC, in partnership with FER, kindly invite you join us at the fourth edition of the ERC on (14) 15 June 2022 in Madrid, at the splendid IFEMA in Madrid.

The conference will be followed by a Gala Dinner organized at the luxurious property of La Quinta del Jarama.

We’re glad to offer you a preferential rate (valid until 28 April 2022 EOB!) at Novotel Madrid Campo del Naciones for your stay during the ERC. Beyond this date, the rate will be accessible according to the number of available rooms in the hotel.

Don’t miss the ERC and take advantage of Early Bird Rates by registering before 15 May 2022!

Source: EuRIC (Press Release)

