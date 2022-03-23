23. März 2022
worldsteel Report: February 2022 Crude Steel Production

Probenahme am Hochofen (Foto: Stahl-Zentrum)

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 142.7 million tonnes (Mt) in February 2022, a 5.7% decrease compared to February 2021.

Africa produced 1.3 Mt in February 2022, up 4.1% on February 2021. Asia and Oceania produced 102.6 Mt, down 7.1%. The CIS produced 7.7 Mt, down 5.8%. The EU (27) produced 11.7 Mt, down 2.5%. Europe, Other produced 3.8 Mt. down 2.7%. The Middle East produced 3.5 Mt, up 2.8%, North America produced 8.8 Mt, up 1.8%. South America produced 3.3 Mt, down 7.0%.

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2020. Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa
Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam
CIS: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan
European Union (27)
Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom
Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced an estimated 75.0 Mt in February 2022, down 10.0% on February 2021. India produced 10.1 Mt, up 7.6%. Japan produced 7.3 Mt, down 2.3%. The United States produced 6.4 Mt, up 1.4%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.8 Mt, down 1.4%. South Korea produced 5.2 Mt, down 6.0%. Germany produced 3.2 Mt, up 3.8%. Turkey produced 3.0 Mt, down 3.3%. Brazil produced 2.7 Mt, down 6.9%. Iran is estimated to have produced 2.5 Mt, up 3.7%.

Source: worldsteel

