Lindner at IFAT 2022: Efficient Recovery of Recyclable Materials in Line with the Circular Economy

Energy-efficient and profitable solutions for the challenges of tomorrow’s waste management – at the IFAT 2022, hall B6, booth 251/350, and the VDMA outdoor area, the recycling pioneer Lindner will present innovative shredders and system solutions that maximise efficiency and output gains and enable waste disposal and recycling companies to successfully enter the field of plastics recycling.

“Make the most of waste” – This motto has been guiding Lindner Recyclingtech’s work for many, many years, and yet it is more relevant than ever. The Green Deal and the associated New Circular Economy Action Plan (CEAP) call not only for the reduction of CO2 emissions, electrification of the economy and greater energy efficiency but, above all, ask for potential secondary raw materials contained in material flows to be better processed and analysed. At the IFAT 2022, hall B6, booth 251/350, Lindner will be showcasing solutions for these industry-specific and future-oriented challenges and will also be presenting ways to obtain and process recyclable plastics.

From zero to hero in plastics recycling

Plastics recycling is becoming increasingly important in waste management. Improved sorting and shredding systems enable potential secondary raw materials – including plastics – to be optimally extracted. At the IFAT 2022, Lindner is reaching out to waste disposal and recycling companies who want to take advantage of Lindner’s extensive, long-standing plastics expertise and actively enter this emerging industry. In addition to its experience in sorting, shredding, and washing, Lindner also offers specific consulting on individual or system solutions and engineering.

Saving energy and increasing output

The future belongs to the electric motor. Energy-saving, they make a valuable contribution to reducing operating costs, saving CO2, and promoting a future with lower emissions. Lindner’s innovative E-models, which are available in both stationary and mobile, offer cost-effective operation with optimised efficiency at all times. The DEX (Dynamic Energy Exchange) is one of Lindner’s signature features and ensures maximum efficiency and consistent performance through its active recovery of braking energy. Compared to conventional hydraulic drives, energy consumption can be reduced by up to 40 percent by actively recovering braking energy during shaft reversing. Continuously high performance also increases the throughput significantly. A win-win through and through.

Higher availability and productivity

Higher input flows alongside a pursuit of increased productivity call for a sustainable, comprehensive, and yet cost-effective solution. At the IFAT 2022, Lindner will be presenting numerous product innovations with simplified maintenance options. The resulting higher availability, combined with lower maintenance needs, also counteracts the industry’s general shortage of skilled workers.

