23. Februar 2022
Petcore Europe launched Tray Circularity Evaluation Platform (TCEP)

113
Foto: Alba Group

The Tray Circularity Evaluation Platform (TCEP), created by Petcore Europe in 2021, was also supported by tray manufacturers, the European Association of Plastic Recycling & Recovery Organizations (EPRO) and Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE).

The mission of this platform is inspired by Petcore’s Europe vision and is aiming to promote the implementation of a tray-to-tray circularity and recyclability, by driving the activities below:

  • To allow new PET thermoformed container innovations, while at the same time minimising economic and environmental consequences for the European PET recycling industry;
  • To evaluate the recyclability of PET thermoformed container technologies & products;
  • To promote the recyclability of PET thermoformed containers on the market by:
  • Proposing European harmonised guidelines for PET tray (and other thermoformed containers) recyclability that will be accepted across the whole value chain.
  • Encouraging industry to test new PET tray concepts and/or materials before market launch according to the harmonised guidelines.
  • Giving advice and recommendations to the different stakeholders.
  • Sharing information and knowledge across the whole value chain considering competition law rules and respecting confidential information.

Source: Petcore Europe

