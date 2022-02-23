Petcore Europe launched Tray Circularity Evaluation Platform (TCEP)

The Tray Circularity Evaluation Platform (TCEP), created by Petcore Europe in 2021, was also supported by tray manufacturers, the European Association of Plastic Recycling & Recovery Organizations (EPRO) and Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE).
The mission of this platform is inspired by Petcore’s Europe vision and is aiming to promote the implementation of a tray-to-tray circularity and recyclability, by driving the activities below:
- To allow new PET thermoformed container innovations, while at the same time minimising economic and environmental consequences for the European PET recycling industry;
- To evaluate the recyclability of PET thermoformed container technologies & products;
- To promote the recyclability of PET thermoformed containers on the market by:
- Proposing European harmonised guidelines for PET tray (and other thermoformed containers) recyclability that will be accepted across the whole value chain.
- Encouraging industry to test new PET tray concepts and/or materials before market launch according to the harmonised guidelines.
- Giving advice and recommendations to the different stakeholders.
- Sharing information and knowledge across the whole value chain considering competition law rules and respecting confidential information.
Source: Petcore Europe